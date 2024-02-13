NCT's TEN marks solo debut with Nightwalker music video unveiling artistic mastery and diverse charms; WATCH

TEN of NCT marks his solo debut on February 13 with his first mini-album, TEN, showcasing his diverse charms and exceptional skills. The title track, Nightwalker, offers a mesmerizing blend of pop dance beats, flawless choreography, and an intriguing storyline in the music video, promising an immersive experience for fans.

NCT’s TEN drops Nightwalker music video for solo debut

In a stunning solo debut, NCT's TEN unveils the interesting music video for the title track Nightwalker from his first mini-album, TEN, released on Feb 13. The pop dance sensation weaves a rhythmic beat, subtle bass, and enchanting guitar riffs, accentuated by TEN's unique falsetto and powerful synth bass. The lyrics depict an irresistible allure, intensifying the song's tension.

The mesmerizing choreography for Nightwalker features hypnotic hand movements, swaying left and right, enhancing the fatal and gripping atmosphere. As the music builds, the choreography becomes even more vibrant and engaging. The accompanying music video adds depth to the experience, portraying TEN as a researcher in a laboratory, revealing a new side of himself within a specific time and circumstances.

TEN's artistic prowess shines in this debut, aiming for perfection as he showcases a blend of excellent skills and diverse charms.

Watch TEN’s solo debut music video, Nightwalker here;

TEN from NCT debuts solo with his eponymous mini-album, TEN

NCT's ‘Artistic Performer,' TEN, steps into the spotlight with his solo debut mini-album, TEN, released on February 13 at 6 PM KST. This highly anticipated album promises to unveil a distinctive musical world, providing a glimpse into the multifaceted artistry that defines TEN.

TEN consists of six English songs, including the title track Nightwalker along with tracks like Water, Dangerous, ON TEN, Shadow, and Lie With You. Spanning across various genres, the album is poised to resonate warmly with fans, showcasing the breadth of TEN's musical prowess.

TEN is also set to entertain audiences across Asia with an upcoming tour. Commencing with the 2024 TEN FIRST FAN-CON in Seoul on February 16-17, the tour extends to Bangkok on March 2-3, Hong Kong on March 9, and Jakarta on April 27. The overwhelming demand has led to sold-out performances in Seoul and Bangkok, prompting the addition of extra dates, underscoring the global fervor surrounding TEN's solo venture.

Adding to the excitement, TEN is not only a digital release but also available as a physical album, providing fans with a tangible embodiment of this historic moment in TEN's career. As fans eagerly delve into the musical journey of TEN, the artist's exceptional skills and diverse charms take center stage, setting the tone for a remarkable solo chapter in NCT's legacy.

