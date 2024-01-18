12th Fail star Medha Shankr on rise in Instagram followers; reflects on importance of social media for actors

Medha Shankr is presently in the limelight for her film 12th Fail, which has taken the internet by storm, particularly following its recent release on OTT platforms. The actress is receiving acclaim not only for her exceptional talent and portrayal of IRS Shraddha Joshi but is also witnessing a remarkable rise in her social media followers, underscoring her escalating popularity. In a recent interview, Medha acknowledged this surge and contemplated on the significance of social media for actors.

Medha Shankr addresses surge in her social media followers after 12th Fail and its importance

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Medha Shankr, who starred opposite Vikrant Massey in the highly acclaimed 2023 movie 12th Fail, discussed the substantial increase in her social media followers following the film's OTT release. She revealed that she had previously paid little attention to her social media profiles and is now realizing the platform's influential reach.

Medha explained, “Before I was locked in for the film, I had 16K followers because I never cared about Instagram and didn’t put content regularly.” She observed that after the OTT release, her following experienced a significant surge, now exceeding a million. She admitted to gradually comprehending the power of social media.

For those unfamiliar, Medha actively shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on Instagram, delighting an impressive 1.9 million admirers.

Addressing the dynamics of becoming a star, Medha conveyed, “Now I am understanding that you are considered a star not only because you are a great actor but also because your social media blew up.” She emphasized that, as an actor, this aspect has become crucial. Medha noted that, most importantly, the film's success and the appreciation for her performance will open up new and exciting opportunities for her.

She added that, taking into account the influence of social media, it's undeniable that it comes with financial rewards and serves as an excellent avenue to earn extra income. Medha mentioned that this increased visibility will likely lead to numerous brand collaborations for her.

Medha Shankr expresses gratitude for response to 12th Fail

During the same conversation, Medha also discussed the reception of the movie and her performance. Expressing her gratitude, she remarked that the feedback has been “overwhelming.” Medha shared that during the film's production, they took pride in their work, confident in the honesty they infused into it. She added that while they anticipated the audience connecting with the film, the unprecedented level of response it received surpassed their expectations.

Previously, Medha shared a video thanking the audience for their love. In the caption, she wrote, “It’s not ‘our’ film #12thFail anymore, it’s YOURS! Thankyou for the unprecedented love you’ve shown us. #12thFail is still running in theaters in its 12th week! Please go watch it in a theater near you and experience this magical film on a big screen with your friends and family! Aap sabhi ko dher sara pyaar. Thankyou for everything.”

More about Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr starrer 12th Fail

12th Fail draws inspiration from the lives of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, serving as a cinematic adaptation of Anurag Pathak's book of the same name.

The cast includes Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee. Vidhu Vinod Chopra penned and directed the film, which hit theaters on October 27, 2023.

