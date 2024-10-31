5 Netflix movie characters with negative shades who stayed with us for long
Here is a list of 5 Netflix movie villains who made a profound impact on us and made us think about them beyond their wrong deeds.
Negative characters play an important role in storytelling, adding elements of conflict, posing problems for the leading chapters, and moving the story forward. Some villains are out and out negative, but complex incidents influence others and make us think about their situation and mindset. In this context, you would have seen several thought-provoking negative characters In Bollywood over time.
Sometimes, their backstories raise important social issues and psychological implications or reveal personal challenges. Although none of these can justify their wrong actions, it makes you think beneath the surface. Here are five Netflix films that showcase thought-provoking negative characters prompting an important debate.
Top 5 Netflix movies with thought-provoking negative characters
1. Kabir Singh in Kabir Singh
- Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga
- Release Date: June 21, 2019
- Genre: Romance, Drama
- Run Time: 174 minutes
- Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Soham Majumdar
Deciding whether Kabir Singh, played by Shahid Kapoor, was a positive or negative character in the film is a debate. However, he did have some toxic anti-hero qualities, which made him appear on this list. His possessiveness and anger became the villain in his love story with Preeti (Kiara Advani).
His actions often cause harm to him and her, but we also see a vulnerable side of him where is just a heartbroken man in love. Moreover, his emotional conflicts and struggle with his obsessive love for Preeti showcase another side of his negative character, making us think about it.
2. Technology in CTRL
- Director: Vikramaditya Motwane
- Release Date: October 4, 2024
- Genre: Cyber Thriller
- Run Time: 99 minutes
- Cast: Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samat
In CTRL, we get to see how AI or technology can be a negative element in life, where we get to see Nella, played by Ananya Panday, trying to balance her digital life with real-world relationships. When she fails, she passes on the control to AI, who increases its control and begins to invade her personal life.
Although technology has seemed villainous in the film, it is not inherently evil. A lot depends on its use as the same technology is a boon for many. So, it raises a debate on how society has become addicted to technology and the control ultimately reins in your hand, not your tools.
3. Vikrant Mehra in Dil Dhadakne Do
- Director: Zoya Akhtar
- Release Date: June 5, 2015
- Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Run Time: 170 minutes
- Cast: Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar
Watching an male chauvinistic character like Vikrant, played by Rahul Bose, would have made you hate him. He has a conservative outlook towards women, including his wife, Ayesha (Priyanka Chopra), and believes a man has a right to control the life of their wife.
But, you also witness that his mother has a similar thought process that explains how he has been conditioned since childhood to think this way. His controlling behavior is a result of his mindset and not pure malice. It raises an important issue on the need to evolve social mindset in general.
4. Sheela Maasi in Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Release Date: February 25, 2022
- Genre: Biographical Crime, Drama
- Run Time: 157 minutes
- Cast: Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari
Sheela Massi, played by Seema Pahwa, runs a brothel where women are forcefully brought in. She illegally runs the work, ill-treats women, and is an oppressor. However, though she is a negative character, there are moments where we get to see her stop and become vulnerable for a moment before she snaps back into her present avatar.
She is greedy, but her indirect comments also reflect how she faced the same challenges earlier in life, shaping the negative character that she becomes. It also showcases how she has to make more ruthless choices out of need than outright evil nature.
5. Rishu in Haseen Dillruba
- Director: Vinil Matthew
- Release Date: July 2, 2021
- Genre: Mystery, Thriller, Romance
- Run Time: 135 minutes
- Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane
Rishu, played by Vikrant Massey, is a simple man who develops negative shades like jealousy and insecurity. He becomes possessive to a level where he is ready to commit a crime.
His actions are outright wrong as he tries to cover up his wrongdoings, but those negative shares stem from betrayal and unfulfilled love. Rishu's journey raises an important thought of how emotional pain can turn a gentle figure into a villain.
These characters with negative shades decrease the lines between wrong and right as their wrong is driven by a strong influence, pressure, or pain subjected to them. Despite their antagonistic roles, there is a human who was shaped into a villain by certain aspects or experiences in life. So, who do you think is the biggest villain of them all?
