Priyanka Chopra celebrates Dhanteras with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie; don't miss little one's stack of bangles; PIC

Even though Priyanka Chopra is settled abroad, she never forgets to celebrate Indian festivals. Just like most of us, the global sensation also enjoyed Dhanteras with her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie. Minutes ago, she dropped a cute family picture, showcasing how beautifully they celebrated the day.

With the image Priyanka Chopra dropped on her Instagram stories, she gave a peek into their Dhanteras celebration. The photo showcased PeeCee holding the hands of her husband, American actor and singer Nick Jonas. Together, the parents also held the hands of their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. What’s impressive is that the desi star not only introduced the Indian festival to her husband and their little girl, but she even celebrated it the desi way by making their child wear a stack of silver, blingy bangles. Captioning the picture, she penned, “Happy Dhanteras to all celebration” with a folded hand, red heart, and diya emoji.

Nearly a week ago, the fashion icon also celebrated Karwa Chauth by fasting for the long life of her husband. In the carousel of images, she shared online, PC can be seen breaking the fast by drinking water from the hands of Nick Jonas with her mother Madhu Chopra on a video call. Another image shows her reading a lovely letter from her partner and smiling lovingly too. The third photo from the album is a selfie with the American singer.

PC followed all the customs of the festival and applied henna on her palms. She also got dressed up like a desi bride and applied sindoor, wore earrings, bangles, and the mangalsutra bracelet too. While she was dressed in her comfortable nightwear, the actress didn’t forget to cover her head while performing the puja with her soulmate. In the caption, she expressed, “To all those celebrating.. happy karwa chauth and yes I’m filmy.”

Not so long ago, Chopra was in India to fulfill her brand commitments and also attend the screening of her award-winning Marathi-language drama film, Paani. Produced by Priyanka, the movie won the National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation.

