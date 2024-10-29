Top 25 Highest-Grossing Hindi Movies Worldwide: Dangal, Pathaan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and more
Pinkvilla has curated a list of the top 25 highest-grossing Hindi Movies at the worldwide box office. Check it out!
When it comes to the highest-grossing Hindi movies at the worldwide box office, Aamir Khan's Dangal rules the charts. The 2016 sports drama was a massive hit in India and abroad. The movie fetched a massive Rs 1907 crore globally, of which a major chunk came from the Chinese markets.
Interestingly, the top three Khans of Bollywood, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan, have five movies each in the top 25 highest-grossing Hindi movies of all time. As per the mentioned list, only three Hindi movies could ever gross more than Rs 1000 crore at the global box office: Dangal, Pathaan, and Jawan.
Here's Presenting The Top 25 Highest-Grossing Hindi Movies Of All Time At The Worldwide Box Office:
|Sr. No.
|Movie Name
|Worldwide Box Office Collections
|1
|Dangal
|Rs 1907 crore
|2
|Jawan
|Rs 1138 crore
|3
|Pathaan
|Rs 1032 crore
|4
|Animal
|Rs 900 crore
|5
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|Rs 862 Crore
|6
|Stree 2
|Rs 837 crore
|7
|Secret Superstar
|Rs 833 crore
|8
|PK
|Rs 753 crore
|9
|Gadar 2
|Rs 687 crore
|10
|Sanju
|Rs 577 crore
|11
|Sultan
|Rs 576 crore
|12
|Padmaavat
|Rs 565 crore
|13
|Tiger Zinda Hai
|Rs 564 crore
|14
|Dhoom 3
|Rs 534 crore
|15
|War
|Rs 455 crore
|16
|Andhadhun
|Rs 450 crore
|17
|Tiger 3
|Rs 445 crore
|18
|Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva
|Rs 430 crore
|19
|Dunki
|Rs 425 crore
|20
|3 Idiots
|Rs 415 crore
|21
|Chennai Express
|Rs 395 crore
|22
|Simmba
|Rs 390 crore
|23
|Kabir Singh
|Rs 373 crore
|24
|Dilwale
|Rs 371 crore
|25
|Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|Rs 365 crore
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
