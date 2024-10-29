Top 25 Highest-Grossing Hindi Movies Worldwide: Dangal, Pathaan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and more

Pinkvilla has curated a list of the top 25 highest-grossing Hindi Movies at the worldwide box office. Check it out!

When it comes to the highest-grossing Hindi movies at the worldwide box office, Aamir Khan's Dangal rules the charts. The 2016 sports drama was a massive hit in India and abroad. The movie fetched a massive Rs 1907 crore globally, of which a major chunk came from the Chinese markets.  

Interestingly, the top three Khans of Bollywood, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan, have five movies each in the top 25 highest-grossing Hindi movies of all time. As per the mentioned list, only three Hindi movies could ever gross more than Rs 1000 crore at the global box office: Dangal, Pathaan, and Jawan

Here's Presenting The Top 25 Highest-Grossing Hindi Movies Of All Time At The Worldwide Box Office:

Sr. No. Movie Name  Worldwide Box Office Collections
1 Dangal Rs 1907 crore
2 Jawan Rs 1138 crore
3 Pathaan Rs 1032 crore
4 Animal Rs 900 crore
5 Bajrangi Bhaijaan Rs 862 Crore
6 Stree 2 Rs 837 crore
7 Secret Superstar Rs 833 crore
8 PK Rs 753 crore
9 Gadar 2 Rs 687 crore
10 Sanju Rs 577 crore
11 Sultan Rs 576 crore
12 Padmaavat Rs 565 crore
13 Tiger Zinda Hai Rs 564 crore
14 Dhoom 3 Rs 534 crore
15 War Rs 455 crore
16 Andhadhun Rs 450 crore
17 Tiger 3 Rs 445 crore
18 Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva Rs 430 crore 
19 Dunki Rs 425 crore
20 3 Idiots Rs 415 crore
21 Chennai Express Rs 395 crore
22 Simmba Rs 390 crore
23 Kabir Singh Rs 373 crore
24 Dilwale Rs 371 crore
25 Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Rs 365 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Latest Articles