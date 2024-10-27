Shahid Kapoor drops hilarious video sharing ‘Punjabi keys to success’ leaving internet ROFL; wife Mira flaunts their chemistry in endearing selfie

Shahid Kapoor remains active on his social media handle and often keeps sharing quirky videos and posts with his fans and followers. Notably, his amusing videos related to Punjabi enjoy a separate fan base and yet again, the actor treated his fans with "Punjabi keys to success", leaving his fans cracking up. Additionally, his wife Mira Rajput also shared an endearing selfie that will melt your heart.

The amusing video shared by Shahid Kapoor begins by him asking his fans and followers to "pay attention" to the "7 Punjabi keys to success" that he noted only Indians could understand.

He continues the video by noting seven keys including, Tenu Key (What about you), Menu Key (what about us), Ae Key (What is this), O Key (Okay), Hoya Key (What happened), Tepher Key (Then what) and the last one being Saanu Key (What should we do).

"Comment Okey if you understood" followed by thumbs-up emoji, he captioned the post.

Take a look

Soon after the video was shared, fans couldn’t help thronging the comments section with their hilarious comments. A fan wrote, "Punjabis for the win," another fan pointed out, "That smile at the end" while a third fan quipped, "Desi relatives be like sanuu keyyy after doing chugliyaaaaaa" and another honest fan confessed, "Look, I didn't understand a single word, but you're right and beautiful" while another user wrote, "Punjabi for a reason"

In addition to this, Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput also took to her Instagram stories and posted a selfie from Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Party. The couple’s endearing chemistry stole the show in the latest post that was captioned, "Ikka".

Take a look

On the professional front, Shahid will be next seen in Rosshan Andrrews’s Deva alongside Pooja Hegde and Kubbra Sait. Backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, the high-octane action thriller is poised to release next year on February 14, 2025.

In addition to this, he also has yet-untitled Vishal Bhardwaj’s next in the pipeline alongside Tritpii Dimri.

According to a Mid-day report, the actor will apparently be playing the role of a don modeled on Hussain Ustara for which he has started intense combat training for the shoot of the action scenes.

