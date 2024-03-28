Nick Jonas gets haircut done by Tiger Shroff's hairstylist; fans say 'He's ready to become Bollywood hero'

Nick Jonas who is popularly called Jiju in India, is currently having a good time with his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in the country. They recently enjoyed the festival of colors with their family and friends and several pictures and videos of their celebration surfaced online, before Priyanka and Nick delighted their fans with inside pictures from their Holi day.

Recently, the Sucker singer had a new haircut and he got it done by Tiger Shroff's hairstylist and fans started to think he is ready to become a Bollywood hero now.

Nick Jonas gets his haircut done by Tiger Shroff's hairstylist

On March 28, Tiger Shroff's hairstylist Amit Yashwant shared a photo with Nick Jonas on his Instagram account. In the picture, they can be seen posing together and clicking a mirror selfie.

The hairstylist wrote, "Hair cut for @nickjonas" The singer looked handsome in the new haircut and a white tee and black pants.

Have a look:

Reacting to new haircut of Nick, one fan wrote, "Now he's ready to become a Bollywood hero good job" Another one commented, "Amazing work brooo" Others were also seen dropping lovely words as they praised Nick's hairstyle.

Have a look:

On the auspicious day of Holi, Priyanka Chopra can be seen holding Malti in her arms while her daughter poses for the camera. Nick can be seen standing behind them as they click a group picture with their family members and friends. Another clip posted by a fan page of the couple gives a glimpse of Priyanka encouraging her singer husband to shake a leg while the dhols are playing. The actress wore a white churidar and Nick donned a white kurta pajama. The other glimpses show them posing with their friends and family as they enjoy the festival of colors.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's work front

Nick Jonas recently had a show in India with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas (the Jonas Brothers). They delighted fans by setting the stage on fire during Lollapalooza India in Mumbai.

On the other hand, according to Hindustan Times, Priyanka Chopra discussed an upcoming film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Sharing details about her project with the filmmaker, the source added, "She is also meeting Sanjay Leela Bhansali for an action project, set in a different period. She has liked the project, and is meeting Bhansali now to decide on the timeline, schedule, and costumes."

Priyanka has also taken on a new role as executive producer for the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger. Recently, her production company, Purple Pebble Pictures, partnered with Awedacious Originals to create Women Of My Billions, directed by Ajitesh Sharma. The documentary focuses on a woman's journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, shedding light on women who have faced violence. Apart from these, she recently graced the screen in the film Love Again and the web series Citadel.

