5 times when Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor movies made audiences dance to their beats

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are among the most successful new-age actors who have established themselves through hard work. Varun Dhawan's comedic timing, dedication to experimentation, and impressive screen presence make him a favorite of the masses. On the other hand, Shraddha's impeccable acting skills, grace, and candid personality have brought her praise. So, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor movies bring together the best of both worlds.

They have always impressed the audiences and collaborated on chart-topping numbers that make you want to hit the dance floor. If you are a fan of the actors, we have made a list of Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan films you shouldn't miss.

Top 5 Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor movies

1. ABCD 2 (2015)

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, Raghav Juyal

IMDB Rating: 5.4/10

Release Year: 2015

Genre: Dance, Drama

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Would you like to watch a movie with mixed emotions and wonderful dance moves? If yes, then do add ABCD 2 to your watchlist. It was Varun and Shraddha's first film together and gave audiences a clear idea of the duo's dancing potential. It was a game-changer for Bollywood dance movies and started its trend. The film, directed by Remo D'Souza, was loved by the audiences.

It followed an interesting plot about a dance troupe's journey as they work towards changing the people's perspective about them. As a result, they compete in an international dance competition where the couple's chemistry captivated the audience. It included several high-energy dance sequences of the duo in songs like Sun Saathiya and Bezubaan Phir Se, making it a hit.

Advertisement

2. Street Dancer 3D

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Prabhu Deva

IMDB Rating: 3.6/10

Release Year: 2020

Genre: Dance, Drama

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Varun and Shraddha recreated their sizzling chemistry on-screen with Street Dancer 3D. Earlier, Katrina Kaif was set to star opposite Dhawan, but Kapoor was brought in when she wasn't available, and the couple's energy was palpable.

It was another Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor movie featuring the duo, again helmed by Remo D'Souza. The film followed the journey of two dance groups that compete against each other. But the circumstances force them to come together for a common goal.

Varun and Shraddha's dance moves and hook steps on the Garmi and Muqabla songs became viral hits. The actors were appreciated for their performance and again proved they were one of the most loved duos in Bollywood with the film.

3. Nawabzaade (2018) (Cameo)

Cast: Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, Raghav Juyal, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

IMDB Rating: 4.2/10

Release Year: 2018

Genre: Dance, Comedy

Where to Watch: JioCinema

Advertisement

Varun and Shraddha are only featured in the dance song High Rated Gabru in the film Nawabzaade. The song and the couple's signature moves made headlines. For those unaware, Nawabzaade starred a trio of Dharmesh, Punit, and Raghav, who were a part of earlier Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan movies, and the audience loved the stunning dance of the group.

4. Bhediya (2022) (Special Appearance by Shraddha Kapoor)

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor (special appearance)

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Release Year: 2022

Genre: Horror, Comedy

Where to Watch: JioCinema

Shraddha Kapoor made a special appearance as Stree in Varun Dhawan's Bhediya, as both films are a part of Maddock's supernatural universe. It was just for a song, Thumkeshwari, but fans loved Shraddha's cameo in the film. Bhediya featured Varun Dhawan playing the role of a man who turned into a werewolf, and the unique concept of both Shraddha and Varun's characters made their interaction interesting in the film.

Advertisement

5. Stree 2 (Varun Dhawan's special appearance)

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan (special appearance)

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Release Year: 2024

Genre: Horror, Comedy

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Varun made a cameo in Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's starrer, Stree 2. The film was a blockbuster hit at the box office, and the return of Varun's bhediya was one of the highlights. He only spoke a few words in the film as he asked for clothes and Shraddha's contact information at the end.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor movies have constantly entertained the audiences, from their wonderful dance performances to their meaningful cameos. The duo's fun chemistry and important collaborations have always impressed the fans. Moreover, with the sequels of Bhediya and Stree 2 in the works, it's clear that their magic isn't fading anytime soon.

So, why wait? Get some popcorn, wear your dancing shoes, and get ready to watch Varun and Shraddha movies.

ALSO READ: 4 Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao movies that showcase different shades of love