6 Bollywood onscreen couples with mesmerizing chemistry that we are still struggling to move on from

Audiences watch movies mainly for entertainment, and many indulge in films as a way to escape reality. The decision to watch a film depends on various factors, including the star cast, songs, sequences, and more. Sometimes, it’s the chemistry between the main leads that draws the audience in.

If you are someone who enjoys watching romantic couples on screen, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve curated a list of some of the best on-screen couples whose mesmerizing chemistry continues to rule our hearts to this day. And yes, all of them are from Bollywood!

6 Bollywood couples who made us fall in love with their mesmerizing chemistry

1. Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have worked together in several films, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of them. Their camaraderie is a treat for fans in Karan Johar's directorial. In the 2001 film, Rahul and Anjali's playful banter, adorable romance, and emotional confrontations are the highlights of SRK and Kajol’s evergreen jodi. Remember when Anjali mistakes Rahul for Ashfaq Miyan when they meet for the first time? Wasn't it entertaining?

They also collaborated in movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Dilwale. All the mentioned movies are available on Netflix. Fans still love watching them together on screen.

2. Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif often set the screen on fire with their sweet chemistry. Akshay and Katrina have worked together in movies like Namastey London, Welcome, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Singh is Kingg, and De Dana Dan. They last collaborated in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi in 2021.

Both actors often make us fall in love with their on-screen romance. You can watch Welcome and Namastey London on Amazon Prime, while Humko Deewana Kar Gaye is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

3. Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor showcased great chemistry in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The fresh pairing of Ranbir and Shraddha was well-received by the audience. While Ranbir played the role of Rohan Arora, aka Mickey, Shraddha portrayed Nisha Malhotra, aka Tinni.

Mickey and Tinni explore the dynamics of their relationship in a modern setting, navigating the ups and downs of their love lives. Ranbir and Shraddha's performances charmed the audience, keeping them glued to their seats throughout the 2023 movie.

4. Ranveer Singh-Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh started his career alongside Anushka Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat. After the success of Maneesh Sharma’s 2010 film, they co-starred again as lovers in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Ranveer and Anushka later worked together in Zoya Akhtar's 2015 film, Dil Dhadakne Do, and their sizzling chemistry surely grabbed everyone's attention. Ranveer played the role of Kabir Mehra, who goes on a cruise holiday with his family, while Anushka was cast as a cruise dancer, Farah Ali, in Zoya's directorial.

Remember their sensual swimming pool sequence where Kabir and Farah's eyes meet without saying a word? Ranveer and Anushka’s camaraderie in Pehli Baar, the song from Dil Dhadakne Do, is truly top-notch.

5. Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani were romantically paired in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh, which is available for streaming on Netflix. The 2019 film received mixed responses from audiences and critics upon its release, as it was criticized for promoting toxic masculinity and misogyny. Despite the backlash, the movie is cherished for its melodious songs and the great chemistry between the leads.

Shahid played the titular role of Kabir Singh, a surgeon with anger issues, while Kiara portrayed Preeti Sikka, his junior in college who becomes his love interest. A section of cinephiles still cherish their romantic scenes. Their chemistry in tracks like Kaise Hua and Bekhayali is a treat to watch.

6. Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan started their respective careers with Karan Johar’s 2012 film Student of the Year, which is available on Amazon Prime Video. Alia and Varun were reunited in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014. They have also worked together in movies like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kalank.

Their sizzling chemistry is a treat to watch, as both of them complement each other well on-screen. We can’t wait for filmmakers to bring them together in films again.

There are other on-screen Bollywood couples who have made us swoon with their chemistry. These include Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan-Aishwarya Rai, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor, and more.

If you like any of the aforementioned pairings, be sure to add their movies to your watchlist!

