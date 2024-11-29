5 Bollywood movies on Netflix with iconic onscreen couples and their unforgettable chemistry

Many pairings in Hindi films have made a place in the hearts of the audience with their chemistry. Fans eagerly wish that these reel couples do multiple projects together. In this piece, let’s look at some of the Bollywood movies on Netflix that feature iconic onscreen couples and their unforgettable chemistry.

5 Bollywood movies on Netflix with popular onscreen couples:

1. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Running Time: 2 hours 10 mins

2 hours 10 mins IMDb Rating: 6/10

6/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Shukla, Ashutosh Rana, Sahil Vaid, Gaurav Pandey

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Shukla, Ashutosh Rana, Sahil Vaid, Gaurav Pandey Director: Shashank Khaitan

Shashank Khaitan Writer: Shashank Khaitan

Shashank Khaitan Year of release: 2014

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan made their Bollywood debut together. They have become one of the most loved onscreen couples of recent times. One of the films starring them on Netflix is Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which is a package of entertainment. In the movie, Kavya is all set to get married, and she visits Delhi to shop for her bridal lehenga. However, she meets Humpty there and soon falls for him.

2. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins

2 hours 40 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Romance/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal

Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal Year of release: 2013

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are another famous onscreen pair in Hindi cinema. Their film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a cult classic that revolves around friendship and love. Naina is a scholar student who falls in love with Bunny on a Manali trip. However, he has big dreams for his career and wants to travel around the world.

3. Jodhaa Akbar

Running Time: 3 hours 33 mins

3 hours 33 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Action/Drama/History

Action/Drama/History Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonu Sood

Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonu Sood Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Ashutosh Gowariker Writer: Ashutosh Gowariker, Haidar Ali, K.P. Saxena

Ashutosh Gowariker, Haidar Ali, K.P. Saxena Year of release: 2008

Another Bollywood movie on Netflix featuring an iconic reel couple is Jodhaa Akbar. Apart from the story and music, Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai’s chemistry in this epic romance was also loved immensely by the viewers. The film follows a Rajput princess and a Muslim emperor, who are married for political reasons. But they start to develop feelings for each other.

4. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Running Time: 2 hours 57 min

2 hours 57 min IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Comedy/Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Year of release: 1998

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are undoubtedly one of the most iconic onscreen couples in Indian cinema. One of the films featuring them is the classic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Anjali loves Rahul, her best friend, but he is unaware of her feelings. Rahul falls for the new college girl Tina, leaving Anjali heartbroken. But that’s not the end of their story.

5. Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Running Time: 3 hours 13 mins

3 hours 13 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo

Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Sooraj R. Barjatya Writer: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Sooraj R. Barjatya Year of release: 1994

In Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Prem and Nisha were made eternal by Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s dreamy chemistry. After their playful first meeting, their bond grows during the wedding of their siblings. However, when they are about to confess their feelings to their families, a tragedy strikes.

