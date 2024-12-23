Year Ender 2024: 7 Bollywood couples who stole the spotlight with IT moments; Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and more

As 2024 comes to a close, Bollywood's beloved couples have once again proven they know how to steal the spotlight. From public displays of affection and grand weddings to heartwarming moments of love, they’ve kept fans and media buzzing all year long.

The couples of tinsel town like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have consistently captured our attention with their chemistry.

Whether it was Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tying the knot after years of dating or simply sharing candid moments, these couples have given us countless “IT” moments to celebrate. Let’s revisit some of their unforgettable highlights!

7 best Bollywood couples who stole the spotlight and won our hearts:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are among Bollywood's power couples. The pair never miss an opportunity to express their love for each other. While Kapoor stays away from social media, his wife Alia remains highly active, often sharing glimpses of her husband with her followers.

The couple attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar earlier this year. Alia posted pictures with Ranbir on her social media, and they quickly went viral. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over their adorable moments together.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

On September 8, 2024, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were blessed with a baby girl, Dua Padukone Singh. Just days before welcoming their first child, the couple shared pictures from their maternity shoot on Instagram, which instantly went viral.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable couple and flooded the comments with love and affection for the new parents.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal finally tied the knot in 2024 after years of dating. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close friends and family. Their wedding quickly became the talk of the town, and when the duo shared the official pictures, fans couldn't contain their excitement.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in the industry, and even a small glimpse of them can brighten our day.

It was their anniversary post that truly made our hearts flutter and our pulses race. The adorable selfie of the duo captured everyone's attention. Every picture shared by Katrina and Vicky is filled with immense love, and fans can’t help but gush over their adorable chemistry.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

The forever and OG couple of B-town, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, have set the standard ever since they tied the knot.

Not long ago, Saif's sweetest gesture for his wife at Raj Kapoor's 100th centenary event won hearts of fans. In the viral video, Saif was seen offering a helping hand to Kareena to help her get up, and the moment quickly took the internet by storm.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Zuneyra Ida Fazal, in 2024. Since then, the duo has been overjoyed with their little bundle of happiness.

Just days before announcing the arrival of their baby, couple shared stunning monochromatic pictures from their beachside maternity shoot on Instagram. The photos sent fans into a frenzy, as they couldn't help but adore the couple and shower them with love.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are the epitome of real-life Preeti and Kabir. It was not long ago, When Kapoor proved why he isn’t just a reel-life romantic hero but also Mira’s real-life cheerleader.

The Kabir Singh star was spotted playing the perfect doting husband, capturing adorable photos of Mira as she confidently struck her poses. This heartwarming moment between the couple left everyone swooning!

So, which of Bollywood's most glamorous and iconic couples can you never get enough of?

