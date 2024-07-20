6 Years of Dhadak: Ishaan Khatter calls his debut film with Janhvi Kapoor 'special'; shares unseen BTS of Zingaat song

Ishaan Khatter, who made his Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan's directorial venture Dhadak in 2018, has come a long way in showbiz. Apart from being praised for his natural acting, he has now bagged a Hollywood project titled The Perfect Couple, a drama series. This shows how he has evolved over the years.

Ishaan now takes us back to his debut film, Dhadak as he celebrates six years of its release today (July 20).

Ishaan Khatter celebrates 6 years of Dhadak

On Saturday, Ishaan Khatter dropped a video on Instagram featuring some behind-the-scenes clips from the sets of Dhadak. In a scene, Ishaan jumps into a pond as his co-star Janhvi Kapoor watches him.

Talking about shooting the scene, the actor recalled that he had asked director Shashank about how he plans to execute the sequence. Quoting the director, the Dhadak actor said, "Don't think about it too much. Just jump."

The BTS video also features the making of Zingaat, the song from the 2018 film. Ishaan can be seen rehearsing the steps of the track. Don't miss Shashank Khaitan acing the hook step.

The video also has filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan managing the performance. The Dhadak actor penned a note in the caption while thanking the audience for showering love on the film.

"...A very special film with wonderful people. Aaj ke din sabse badhkar aap sabhi ko dher saara pyaar jinhone humari film ko aaj tak apne dilon mein zinda rakha hai, thank you for your love!" he wrote in the caption.

"P.S: unseen BTS of our director @shashankkhaitan ripping it on the zingaat hook step," it reads further.

Watch the video here:

Here's how fans are reacting to Ishaan Khatter's post

Netizens dropped their reactions in the comment section. A fan wrote, "Congratulations for completing 6 years."

"I like dis movie," reads a comment. Referring to Ishaan, a fan wrote, "Aur aaj bhi whi charm and vibe h just because of you only."

"My daughter was a total fan of the songs of this movie ..she was only 2 years when this movie released & she wld only eat watching or hearing these songs .. especially 'pehli baar'!" a comment reads.

"One of yours best performance Bhaii," a fan wrote in the comment section.

All about Dhadak

Dhadak was produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions. It's a remake of Sairat, the 2016 Marathi film directed by Nagraj Manjule. The 2018 film also starred Ashutosh Rana in a crucial role.

In Dhadak, Ishaan Khatter played the role of Madhukar Bhagla aka Madhu, a college student from a middle-class family who hails from Udaipur.

Janhvi Kapoor was cast as his love interest turned wife, Parthavi Singh. who is a rich girl from a political family. Ashutosh Rana's character Ratan Singh Rathore, a politician was Parthavi's father.

Dhadak 2, the sequel to the 2018 film, Dhadak, is in the pipeline. The upcoming film will star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. Dhadak 2 is set to be released in 2024.

Ishaan Khatter's work front

Ishaan Khatter has also worked in movies like Beyond The Clouds, Khaali Peeli, and Phone Bhoot. He was last seen in the war biographical film, Pippa in 2023.

The actor recently made a cameo appearance in the trailer of his upcoming drama series, The Perfect Couple. The series stars Nicole Kidman in the lead. role.

