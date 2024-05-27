Dhadak 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri unite for a love story; film backed by Karan Johar to release on THIS date

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri have united for Dhadak 2, a sequel to the 2018 movie Dhadak. In 2023, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Karan Johar is set to turn Dhadak into a franchise. Earlier today, Siddhant shared a short clip on social media revealing the movie's release date. Read on for more details.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2 to release in November

Taking to Instagram, Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a small video clip about his upcoming movie Dhadak 2 featuring Triptii Dimri. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 promises a compelling story that explores love and challenges social norms.

The film follows Siddhant's character as he navigates a love story that breaks through societal expectations and class barriers. The movie is all set to hit theaters on November 22, 2024.

Have a look at the video here:

About Dhadak 2

In April 2023, Pinkvilla first reported that Karan Johar green-lit the project. “Dhadak was essentially an intense tale of love, with two protagonists fighting the society to live together. The filmmaker believes that this zone of going against all odds for love has the potential to get a franchise value. After contemplating several subjects, the filmmaker has greenlit a subject that qualifies to be a sequel to Dhadak,” revealed a source close to the development. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

This sequel to the popular Dhadak franchise promises a journey filled with romance, drama, and emotions that will resonate with audiences worldwide.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's work front

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in Netflix's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-starring Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. The 2023 coming-of-age drama film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan depicted a poignant tale of friendship, delving into the profound impact of social media in contemporary society.

The movie was directed by Arjun Varain Singh and produced by a stellar team including Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar, and Ritesh Sidhwani. It premiered on Netflix on December 26, 2023.

Meanwhile, Dimri was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. The actress earned critical acclaim for her role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie. Apart from Dhadak 2, she has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor recalls Karan Johar giving her scenes from Jab We Met and more for homework: ‘He was just gauging me’