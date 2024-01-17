10 Best Deepika Padukone movies that are must-watch; Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Bajirao Mastani
Deepika Padukone's filmography is replete with captivating performances and engaging narratives. Here's a compilation of some of her finest Bollywood movies that are a must-watch.
Since her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the movie Om Shanti Om, Deepika Padukone has been a prominent figure in the industry. Over the past 16 years, she has not only garnered critical acclaim but has also consistently delivered box office successes. Deepika stands as one of the leading actresses in Indian cinema, a testament to her undeniable talent.
Her filmography spans a diverse array of genres, ranging from charming romantic comedies to grand historical epics. As we eagerly anticipate her upcoming projects, let's delve into the must-watch Deepika Padukone movies that showcase the versatility and brilliance she brings to the silver screen.
10 Best movies of Deepika Padukone to entertain you:
1. Pathaan (2023)
- Running Time: 2 hours 26 mins
- IMDb Rating: 5.9/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia
- Director: Siddharth Anand
- Writer: Siddharth Anand, Shridhar Raghavan, Abbas Tyrewala
- Year of release: 2023
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
In Pathaan, Deepika embodies the character of an ISI agent who joins forces with the RAW agent, Pathaan, in a mission to thwart Jim's sinister plot of launching a devastating virus attack on India. Hailed as one of the most significant blockbusters of 2023, it solidifies its place on the Deepika Padukone best movies list.
2. Padmaavat (2018)
- Running Time: 2 hours 42 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Movie Genre: History/Drama/Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh
- Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Kapadia
- Year of release: 2018
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Pаdmааvаt, considered one of the finest Ranveer Singh and Deepika movies, unfolds the narrative of Queen Padmavati. She enjoys marital bliss with a Rajput ruler until the peace is shattered by the relentless Sultan Alauddin Khilji. His unbridled obsession with her leads to a tumultuous war declared upon their kingdom.
3. Bajirao Mastani (2015)
- Running Time: 2 hours 38 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.2//10
- Movie Genre: History/Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra
- Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Kapadia
- Year of release: 2015
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema
Adding to the illustrious Deepika Padukone historical movies list, Bajirao Mastani unfolds the tale of the valiant Peshwa Bajirao. Despite being wedded to Kashibai, he finds himself ensnared in the throes of love with Mastani, a warrior princess facing dire circumstances.
4. Piku (2015)
- Running Time: 2 hours 3 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan
- Director: Shoojit Sircar
- Writer: Juhi Chaturvedi
- Year of release: 2015
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: SonyLIV
Within the realm of the quirky comedy Piku, a journey to Kolkata serves as the backdrop for Deepika's character to forge a deeper connection with her aging father. Despite their contrasting ideologies and squabbles over trivial matters, the road trip becomes a catalyst for a poignant bond between them.
5. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)
- Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.4/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Supriya Pathak
- Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Siddharth-Garima
- Year of release: 2013
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema
The first of the Deepika and Ranveer movies, Ram-Leela tells the tale of star-crossed lovers hailing from two rival gangster families. The characters find themselves entangled in a passionate romance. However, the centuries-old feud between their kin compels them to face the harsh reality of forced separation.
6. Chennai Express (2013)
- Running Time: 2 hours 21 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.1/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Comedy
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nikitin Dheer
- Director: Rohit Shetty
- Writer: K. Subhash, Yunus Sajawal, Farhad-Sajid
- Year of release: 2013
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Apple TV/YouTube
In Chennai Express, one of the biggest Deepika Padukone hit movies, Rahul embarks on a journey to immerse his late grandfather's ashes in Rameshwaram. However, his plans take an unexpected turn when he assists Meena, a runaway bride, in boarding a train. This act catapults him into the tumultuous world of her criminal family.
7. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)
- Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur
- Director: Ayan Mukerji
- Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal
- Year of release: 2013
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani follows the story of Naina, a studious girl whose life takes an unexpected turn as she goes on a trip where she crosses paths with Bunny. Despite Naina's burgeoning feelings for him, Bunny, engrossed in his pursuits, remains oblivious to the prospect of love.
8. Cocktail (2012)
- Running Time: 2 hours 24 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.3/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty, Dimple Kapadia, Boman Irani
- Director: Homi Adajania
- Writer: Imtiaz Ali, Sajid Ali
- Year of release: 2012
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema/Zee5
Cocktail revolves around a love triangle involving a guy and two best friends who, despite being complete opposites, find themselves entangled in complex relationships. This film stands as a pivotal milestone in Deepika's career, marking a significant turning point.
9. Love Aaj Kal (2009)
- Running Time: 2 hours 8 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Giselli Monteiro
- Director: Imtiaz Ali
- Writer: Imtiaz Ali
- Year of release: 2009
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Apple TV
Love Aaj Kal narrates the aftermath of a breakup between two lovers who part ways upon realizing that their divergent career aspirations are leading them in separate directions.
10. Om Shanti Om (2007)
- Running Time: 2 hours 42 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade
- Director: Farah Khan
- Writer: Farah Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mayur Puri
- Year of release: 2007
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Om Shanti Om, the Deepika Padukone film marking her Bollywood debut, unfolds the story of Om, a junior film artist captivated by celebrated actress Shantipriya. He loses his life while attempting to rescue her from a fire accident. Reincarnated, Om embarks on a journey of revenge to right the wrongs surrounding her death.
