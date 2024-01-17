10 Best Deepika Padukone movies that are must-watch; Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Bajirao Mastani

Since her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the movie Om Shanti Om, Deepika Padukone has been a prominent figure in the industry. Over the past 16 years, she has not only garnered critical acclaim but has also consistently delivered box office successes. Deepika stands as one of the leading actresses in Indian cinema, a testament to her undeniable talent.

Her filmography spans a diverse array of genres, ranging from charming romantic comedies to grand historical epics. As we eagerly anticipate her upcoming projects, let's delve into the must-watch Deepika Padukone movies that showcase the versatility and brilliance she brings to the silver screen.

10 Best movies of Deepika Padukone to entertain you:

1. Pathaan (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 26 mins

2 hours 26 mins IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Writer: Siddharth Anand, Shridhar Raghavan, Abbas Tyrewala

Siddharth Anand, Shridhar Raghavan, Abbas Tyrewala Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Pathaan, Deepika embodies the character of an ISI agent who joins forces with the RAW agent, Pathaan, in a mission to thwart Jim's sinister plot of launching a devastating virus attack on India. Hailed as one of the most significant blockbusters of 2023, it solidifies its place on the Deepika Padukone best movies list.

Advertisement

2. Padmaavat (2018)

Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Running Time: 2 hours 42 mins

2 hours 42 mins IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: History/Drama/Romance

History/Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Kapadia

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Kapadia Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Pаdmааvаt, considered one of the finest Ranveer Singh and Deepika movies, unfolds the narrative of Queen Padmavati. She enjoys marital bliss with a Rajput ruler until the peace is shattered by the relentless Sultan Alauddin Khilji. His unbridled obsession with her leads to a tumultuous war declared upon their kingdom.

3. Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Running Time: 2 hours 38 mins

2 hours 38 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2//10

7.2//10 Movie Genre: History/Romance/Drama

History/Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Kapadia

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Kapadia Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema

Adding to the illustrious Deepika Padukone historical movies list, Bajirao Mastani unfolds the tale of the valiant Peshwa Bajirao. Despite being wedded to Kashibai, he finds himself ensnared in the throes of love with Mastani, a warrior princess facing dire circumstances.

4. Piku (2015)

Running Time: 2 hours 3 mins

2 hours 3 mins IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan

Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan Director: Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar Writer: Juhi Chaturvedi

Juhi Chaturvedi Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Within the realm of the quirky comedy Piku, a journey to Kolkata serves as the backdrop for Deepika's character to forge a deeper connection with her aging father. Despite their contrasting ideologies and squabbles over trivial matters, the road trip becomes a catalyst for a poignant bond between them.

Advertisement

5. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)

Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins

2 hours 35 mins IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Supriya Pathak

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Supriya Pathak Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Siddharth-Garima

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Siddharth-Garima Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema

The first of the Deepika and Ranveer movies, Ram-Leela tells the tale of star-crossed lovers hailing from two rival gangster families. The characters find themselves entangled in a passionate romance. However, the centuries-old feud between their kin compels them to face the harsh reality of forced separation.

6. Chennai Express (2013)

Running Time: 2 hours 21 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

Movie Genre: Action/Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nikitin Dheer

Director: Rohit Shetty

Writer: K. Subhash, Yunus Sajawal, Farhad-Sajid

Year of release: 2013

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Apple TV/YouTube

In Chennai Express, one of the biggest Deepika Padukone hit movies, Rahul embarks on a journey to immerse his late grandfather's ashes in Rameshwaram. However, his plans take an unexpected turn when he assists Meena, a runaway bride, in boarding a train. This act catapults him into the tumultuous world of her criminal family.

7. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal

Year of release: 2013

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani follows the story of Naina, a studious girl whose life takes an unexpected turn as she goes on a trip where she crosses paths with Bunny. Despite Naina's burgeoning feelings for him, Bunny, engrossed in his pursuits, remains oblivious to the prospect of love.

Advertisement

8. Cocktail (2012)

Running Time: 2 hours 24 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty, Dimple Kapadia, Boman Irani

Director: Homi Adajania

Writer: Imtiaz Ali, Sajid Ali

Year of release: 2012

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema/Zee5

Cocktail revolves around a love triangle involving a guy and two best friends who, despite being complete opposites, find themselves entangled in complex relationships. This film stands as a pivotal milestone in Deepika's career, marking a significant turning point.

9. Love Aaj Kal (2009)

Running Time: 2 hours 8 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Giselli Monteiro

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Writer: Imtiaz Ali

Year of release: 2009

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Apple TV

Love Aaj Kal narrates the aftermath of a breakup between two lovers who part ways upon realizing that their divergent career aspirations are leading them in separate directions.

10. Om Shanti Om (2007)

Running Time: 2 hours 42 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade

Director: Farah Khan

Writer: Farah Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mayur Puri

Year of release: 2007

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Om Shanti Om, the Deepika Padukone film marking her Bollywood debut, unfolds the story of Om, a junior film artist captivated by celebrated actress Shantipriya. He loses his life while attempting to rescue her from a fire accident. Reincarnated, Om embarks on a journey of revenge to right the wrongs surrounding her death.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 10 Bollywood actors who continue to rule hearts: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to Ranbir Kapoor