8 Vikrant Massey movies and web series to binge-watch on OTT: From Mirzapur to Haseen Dillruba

Vikrant Massey is one of the most interesting and talented actors in Bollywood. He is also one of the few television actors who has successfully transitioned to films. With such an interesting body of work, it's hard to get an idea. So here is a comprehensive and curated list of some of the best films and web series of the talented actor. This list includes some popular names like Mirzapur and Haseen Dilruba.

Best movies and web series of Vikrant Massey

1. Mirzapur (2018-present)

Stars: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey Director: Karan Anshuman, Mihir Desai, Gurmeet Singh

Karan Anshuman, Mihir Desai, Gurmeet Singh Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Mirzapur is one of the most popular crime web series in India. A lot of its scenes and dialogues have gained immense popularity and have been turned into memes on social media. Vikrant Massey plays the role of Vinay 'Bablu' Pandit which was well received.

2. Lootera (2013)

Stars: Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Vikrant Massey

Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Vikrant Massey Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Vikramaditya Motwane Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney plus Hotstar

Vikramaditya Motwane's period romance film Lootera is based on O. Henry's short story The Last Leaf and stars Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha and Vikrant Massey. It marked Massey's first feature-length film and saw him play the role of Devdas Mukherjee, who is the hero's friend.

Advertisement

3. Criminal Justice (2019)

Stars: Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, Jackie Shroff

Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, Jackie Shroff Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Vikramaditya Motwane Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney plus Hotstar

Criminal Justice is based on the eponymous British television series and stars Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Jackie Shroff, etc. Vikrant's performance is one of the major highlights of this crime legal thriller series and it keeps you hooked till the very end with its tight writing. He plays the role of a guy accused of a murder.

4. Love Hostel (2022)

Stars: Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra, Bobby Deol

Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra, Bobby Deol Director: Shanker Raman

Shanker Raman Where to watch/OTT Platform: Zee5

In Love Hostel, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra play the roles of Ahmed Shaukeen and Jyoti Dilawar, an inter-faith couple who are hunted by a hitman played brilliantly by Bobby Deol. The film explores the issue of honor killing in the form of an edge-of-the-seat thriller. It was co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chilles Entertainment banner.

5. Made In Heaven (2019)

Stars: Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin

Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin Director: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Nitya Mehra, Neeraj Ghywan, Alankrita Shrivastava, Prashant Nair

Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Nitya Mehra, Neeraj Ghywan, Alankrita Shrivastava, Prashant Nair Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Vikrant Massey appeared in the first season of this acclaimed series where he played the role of Nawab Khan, who is Karan Mehra's teenage crush. Both his acting and the entire show were well-received. The actor delivers a very sensitive performance in this romantic drama series.

6. Cargo (2020)

Stars: Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi

Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi Director: Arati Kadav

Arati Kadav Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Cargo is an interesting science fiction film directed by Arati Kadav. It follows a spaceship where dead people are recycled for birth. Filled with interesting references, a fresh story, incredible performances, and tight direction, Cargo remains engaging throughout its runtime. Do give it a watch if you are into different kinds of stories.

Advertisement

7. A Death In The Gunj (2017)

Stars: Ranvir Shorey, Vikrant Massey, Jim Sarbh, Tanuja

Ranvir Shorey, Vikrant Massey, Jim Sarbh, Tanuja Director: Konkana Sen Sharma

Konkana Sen Sharma Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

A Death In The Gunj marks the directorial debut of Konkana Sen Sharma and is filled with talented actors including Vikrant Massey. Upon release, the film received positive critical response and earned many awards. It's one of the best films of Massey's career and one cannot afford to miss it.

8. Haseen Dillruba (2021)

Stars: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane Director: Vinil Matthew

Vinil Matthew Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Vinil Matthew's Haseen Dillruba is a delicious thriller that will keep you guessing toward the last frame. It stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane and is filled with many twists and turns. The ever-reliable Massey once again proves his mantle as a brilliant performer in this film.

ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey confirms Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail has been submitted for Oscars 2024