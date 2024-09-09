Aamir Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with family; performs aarti with son Azad: see viral PICS

Several Bollywood celebs have been celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with their friends and family members. Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan has also been taking an active part in the merriment for the past two days. Now, visuals of the actor doing the aarti with his son Azad Khan at his sister Nikhat’s residence have gone viral.

On September 8, visuals of Aamir Khan taking part in the Ganesh puja went viral on social media. In a picture shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user, the PK actor was seen doing the aarti along with his son Azad Khan and other family members.

In another post shared by someone else on the micro-blogging site, Aamir was joined by his sister Nikhat and her husband Santosh Hegde at their Mumbai residence. For the intimate event, the Dangal actor wore a blue long kurta with pants while his sister wore a pink saree.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is all set to return to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par which he is also co-producing. While the Laal Singh Chaddha star is taking up acting projects every year, he is also looking to take his banner, Aamir Khan Productions, to new heights. Hence, he has been working towards reaching his goal as a producer.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “Aamir Khan Production has creatively worked together to set up as many as 3 projects, which are ready to roll in the window of October to March. While one of them could feature Aamir Khan himself, there are two others which warrant the presence of other actors.”

The insider also gave an update on Sitaare Zameen Par and said, “Of course, the Rajkumar Santoshi film that Aamir could act in is an out-and-out comic caper. The writing work is presently in progress and Aamir will take a call on his next acting venture by the end of October, once the final edit of Sitaare Zameen Par is locked.” The viewers can watch the film sometime around Christmas 2024.

Having said that, the 3 Idiots actor is brainstorming about not selling the digital rights of his upcoming projects. This means he wants to keep his movies exclusive to cinema halls. According to sources close to the development, Aamir is looking to bring revolution in the theatrical medium.

We were exclusively informed that Aamir doesn’t want to pre-sell the digital rights of his films. The informant also stated, “His vision is to revive the social comedy genre by keeping it exclusive for the big screen for at least 12 weeks. He will sell the digital rights only after the release of the film in the cinema halls. While the digital medium is keeping the box-office clause in the contract, Aamir is willing to sell and value his film based on the audience's reception of the content on theatrical release. His idea is to go back to the good old days when viewers didn’t have any idea about the satellite premieres.”

For the unknown, after producing Laapataa Ladies directed by Kiran Rao, Khan’s banner is set to bring Pritam Pyaare, Sitaare Zameen Par, Lahore 1947, and Happy Patel to the big screen.

