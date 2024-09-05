Trust Aamir Khan to revolutionize cinema like no one else. While the conversations of digital platforms dominating and dictating terms to actors and producers is gaining momentum in the Indian Film Industry circles, we hear that Aamir Khan is a step ahead of others by planning to bring about a massive shift in business dynamics. According to sources close to the development, Aamir Khan has been discussing a game-changing idea of not selling the digital rights of his film with all the stakeholders.

According to sources close to the development, Aamir is looking to keep his content exclusive to the cinema halls for a longer than usual period. “Aamir doesn’t want to pre-sell the digital rights of his films. His vision is to revive the social comedy genre by keeping it exclusive for the big screen for at least 12 weeks,” revealed a source, adding further, “He will sell the digital rights only after the release of the film in the cinema halls. While the digital medium is keeping the box-office clause in the contract, Aamir is willing to sell and value his film based on the audience reception to the content on theatrical release.”

The source further informs that this is considered to be a game-changing move by many in the business as the power to sell is retained by the creator of content. “With no logo of digital players on posters and trailers, Aamir aims to keep his communication clear – experience his content only on the big screen. His idea is to go back to the good old days when viewers didn’t have any idea about the satellite premieres.”

It’s still not known if the idea of theatrical revolution for Aamir begins with Sitaare Zameen Par or the film post that, but he is having serious discussions on the same with all his directors, producers, and team members. “It’s a gutsy move, and if there is one person who can bring a change, it’s Aamir Khan. It’s about time, we bat for the mid-budget social comedies and make it a genre for the big screen again. Aamir is discussing all the possible scenarios and will then reach a conclusion, but this agenda is on the top of his mind,” the source concluded.

Meanwhile, Sitare Zameen Par is gearing up for a theatrical release on December 20, 2024, though there is a strong buzz in industry circles about the delay. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

