In the post-pandemic world, Aamir Khan has been working creatively on multiple subjects, which he wishes to associate with either in the capacity of an actor or a producer. While he prefers to act in one film at a time, the perfectionist has made up his mind to slowly set up his banner, Aamir Khan Productions, as an independent studio. After Laapataa Ladies, his banner is set to bring Pritam Pyaare, Sitaare Zameen Par, Lahore 1947, and Happy Patel to the big screen in the next 18-month period.

Aamir Khan ready to roll as a producer

That’s not all, we have exclusively learnt that Aamir along with his team, are working day and night to get a fresh slate of lineup in place. “Aamir Khan Production has creatively worked together to set up as many as 3 projects, which are ready to roll in the window of October to March. While one of them could feature Aamir Khan himself, there are two others which warrant the presence of other actors,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Aamir will continue to make high on content films with humor and a subtle social message. “Of course, the Rajkumar Santoshi film that Aamir could act in is an out-and-out comic caper. The writing work is presently in progress and Aamir will take a call on his next acting venture by the end of October, once the final edit of Sitaare Zameen Par is locked,” the source informed, adding further that Rajkumar Santoshi’s next is one of the many films that Aamir is considering for his next.

Advertisement

Talking of Sitaare Zameen Par, the film is presently in the post-production stage and Aamir is expected to test screen it for the viewers soon, before bringing out the assets for a Christmas 2024 release.

Ekta Kapoor gears up for another female led comedy

After the success of the Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2, Amit Rai has been on a signing spree. While the filmmaker has signed on to direct a film on one of the most historic chapters from the life of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj for Ashwin Varde and Dil Raju, we hear that he has also signed on for a comedy film with Ekta Kapoor. According to our sources, Amit Rai is working on a 3-hero subject for Ekta Kapoor. “It’s a film with 3 female protagonists and Amit is working towards developing the script with Ekta’s team. While the draft of Shivaji is ready, he is also keeping the second subject ready. The dates of talents will decide which of the two takes off first,” the source shared.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Kartik Aaryan revamps his line up, Ayushmann Khurrana in Thamma & Rohit Dhawan reunites with Sajid Nadiadwala