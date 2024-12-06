Aamir Khan confirms delay in Sitaare Zameen Par release; spills beans on son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s Ek Din

Aamir Khan has everyone’s attention with his highly awaited film Sitaare Zameen Par. The upcoming comedy film was expected to be released in December 2024; however, recently, the actor confirmed its delay and revealed that it would be released next year. He further spilled beans on his upcoming production ventures, including Lahore 1947, son Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi’s Ek Din, and more.

Recently, while speaking with Deadline Hollywood at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Aamir Khan mentioned that Sitaare Zameen Par has a fresh set of characters, a completely fresh situation, and a completely fresh plot, but it will be a thematic sequel to his debut feature film, Taare Zameen Par.

Talking about the film’s status, he revealed, "We're coming to the post-production really, the bit of pickups we have, and then we start the post, later this month, and then we would be ready to release the film sometime middle of next year".

In addition to this, Khan further described how the 2007-released film was based on a dyslexic child, which explored the themes of challenges of multiple intelligences. He emphasized how we are quick to judge people based on their written and reading IQs, while their multiple intelligences don’t get recognized.

He asserted that everyone’s individual qualities make them magical and unique and stated that it is the theme that is being taken forward in Sitaare Zameen Par too.

Advertisement

Further, upon being asked about his production ventures, Aamir stated that he is working on Lahore 1947 which is being directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and led by ‘big star’ Sunny Deol. "There's another film I'm producing called Ek Din which has got Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, two young new actors really," he said.

He further revealed working on a third film backed by him which he will also be featuring in and a fourth one which is being written, directed and acted by Vir Das. He further made a special mention and heaped praises on him, stating, "he's a fantastic actor, great mind" further adding, "So that's the fourth film I'm producing. It's kind of a mad comedy, a bit like in the genre of Austin Powers."

Aamir Khan is also currently keeping it busy with the Oscar campaign of Laapataa Ladies.

ALSO READ: Vivek Oberoi makes rare comment on Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai; says, Abhishek Bachchan is ‘really…’