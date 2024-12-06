Aamir Khan reveals he initially hesitated to produce Lagaan: ‘I’d seen my father go through hell’

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, renowned for iconic films like 3 Idiots, PK, and Rang De Basanti, recently opened up about his early hesitations regarding film production during a discussion at the Red Sea Film Festival. Despite his illustrious career, Khan acknowledged that his path in cinema has often been driven by chance rather than confidence.

Reflecting on his initial reluctance to produce Lagaan, Khan admitted he saw his father, Tahir Hussain, face difficulties as a Bollywood producer. He said, "I’d seen my father go through hell."

Aamir Khan revealed that producing films was particularly daunting due to the high stakes involved. Reflecting on his process, Khan described each project as a blend of excitement and uncertainty, noting his constant nervousness about achieving success.

He emphasized the added pressure of production, acknowledging that even minor mistakes could jeopardize an entire film.

Khan attributed his early hesitation to the struggles he witnessed his father, the late Tahir Hussain, endure as a producer in Bollywood. Watching his father face numerous challenges, he came to view film production as an arduous and often underappreciated role.

However, his perspective shifted when he encountered the script for Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan. While he was deeply impressed by the story, he initially feared that no producer could handle its ambitious scope without compromising the director’s vision.

After 18 months of deliberation, Khan decided to take the risk and produce Lagaan, marking his debut as a producer. The gamble proved to be a turning point in his career.

The film not only became India’s official entry for the Oscars in 2001 but also gained international recognition, starting with an audience award at the Locarno Film Festival. Khan recounted how the film’s organic success inspired him to embrace production with greater confidence.

Looking back, the PK actor credited visionary filmmakers for inspiring him to take bold creative risks. He remarked that the directors he admired followed their instincts and took daring steps, which encouraged him to do the same in pursuit of meaningful and impactful cinema.

On the work front, Khan will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par with Genelia D'Souza and Darsheel Safary.

