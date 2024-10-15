THROWBACK: When Aamir Khan helped Darsheel Safary cry in Taare Zameen Par because child actor didn't know how to do it

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is a perfectionist for a reason. Aamir is known for paying attention to detail while working on his projects, be it his character transformation or other nuances of the roles that he picks for himself. Apart from being a marvellous actor, he is also a great filmmaker. Aamir once helped Darsheel Safary cry in Taare Zameen Par because the child actor didn't know how to shed tears.

During an event, Aamir Khan spoke about how Darsheel Safary got anxious to shoot an emotional scene from Taare Zameen Par. Aamir revealed that Darsheel had never cried before filming the sequence.

"He couldn't cry...When that scene came up, he said, 'Aamir uncle, I don't want to do the scene'. I said, 'Why? You do all the scenes so well'. He said, 'I don't know how to cry. I have never cried in my life'. So now we are halfway through the film and suddenly I discovered this kid doesn't cry. He got really anxious..." Aamir said.

Aamir then told Darsheel not to panic and experimented with a different technique to make him cry. The superstar asked him if he could imitate his breathing. The superstar then made him copy his irregular breaths and try a facial expression that showed if he was suffering from pain.

The superstar recalled that his Taare Zameen Par co-star finally cried for the scene and then later would wait for the sequence to come up on the screens.

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, Aamir Khan discussed the scene where Ishaan Awasthi's family leaves him at a boarding school alone and he cries inconsolably in his bathroom. Produced and directed by Aamir, Taare Zameen Par was released in 2007.

The psychological drama explores the journey of Ishaan, an eight-year-old boy, who suffers from dyslexia. Actors Tisca Chopra and Vipin Sharma were cast as Darsheel's parents.

Aamir is reuniting with Darsheel after 17 years in their upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the movie also stars Genelia D'Souza in a crucial role. Aamir and Darsheel also worked together in a commercial this year.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan‘s Taare Zameen Par co-star Darsheel Safary gives update on it’s sequel Sitaare Zameen Par: ‘It’s going to be…’