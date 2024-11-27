Sunny Deol to return to Lahore 1947 shoot soon because of Aamir Khan? Know why

Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan have joined hands for Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947. The period-drama film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and led by Preity Zinta. While the shoot of the film has already been wrapped up, Mr. Perfectionist has suggested some changes in the scenes, and now Deol will be returning for the patchwork and a song shoot.

According to a recent report by Mid-day, Aamir Khan has suggested a few modifications in the upcoming film, Lahore 1947. It has been revealed that Deol recently wrapped up the shoot of Jaat and is now heading back to the set of the Rajkumar Santoshi-helmed historical drama.

“Aamir was going through the first cut of Lahore 1947 and felt that a few sequences could benefit from more dramatic storytelling. He shared his insight with Santoshi, and they unanimously agreed to bring in additional shots that can elevate the story’s visual intensity,” a source was quoted as saying.

The report also mentioned that Sunny Deol readily agreed to adjust his schedule to work on the patchwork, which will begin in the second week of December. A crew member has also shared with the publication that a song is being incorporated to add to the grandeur of the narrative. A set for the same has also been constructed at Mehboob Studios, which will commence on December 1.

“The team is looking at a 10 to 15-day shoot, which will include filming the song as well as some additional shots that will amplify the effect of crucial scenes. Sunny sir will wrap the patch shoot before going to Kashmir for the Border 2 shoot,” the source further added.

Pinkvilla earlier informed you that Lahore 1947, based on the Punjabi play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai, revolves around a Muslim family that migrates from Lucknow to Lahore, where they are allocated a haveli abandoned by a departing Hindu family. Drama ensues when they find an old Hindu woman living in the Haweli, asserting her rights and refusing to leave.

Led by Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, the film will feature Abhimanyu Singh in the negative role. While a release date has not been announced yet, there are industry chatters of Lahore: 1947 eyeing a Republic Day 2025 release.

