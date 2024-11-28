Did Vir Das just take a dig at Will Smith’s infamous slap incident at International Emmy Awards? Says, ‘You can't…’

Comedian Vir Das made history on Monday night as the first Indian to host the prestigious International Emmy Awards. With his signature charm and wit, he effortlessly guided the 2024 event. During the show, he took a lighthearted jab at Will Smith’s infamous slap incident, humorously remarking that you can't slap foreigners with anything but sanctions. His clever humor added an extra spark to the evening, leaving the audience in stitches.

Vir Das took to Instagram on November 28, sharing a video from his time hosting the award show, where he humorously referenced Will Smith’s infamous slap incident at the 2022 Oscars. The moment occurred when Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock after a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett.

In the video, the comedian jokingly asked, "Who does Will Smith have to slap tonight for us to get some eyeballs, guys?" He then followed up with, "I'm kidding. We are foreigners. You can't slap foreigners with anything but sanctions... sorry, tariffs." His playful remark had fans laughing and showcased his signature humor.

Check it out below!

Vir humorously addressed the OTT platform representatives in the room at International Emmy Awards, pointing out the irony. In a clip shared on his Instagram Stories, he suggested that with so many major platforms present, one of them should broadcast the show next year, adding a touch of playful wit.

Advertisement

For those who may not know, the comedian was nominated for an Emmy in 2021 for his special Vir Das: For India. He went on to win the prestigious award in 2023 for his stand-up special Landing.

In addition to his stand-up comedy shows and live performances, Vir Das has created, produced, and starred in several notable series, including ABC's Whiskey Cavalier, Netflix's Hasmukh, and Amazon's Jestination Unknown. The versatile comedian has also made his mark in Bollywood with films like Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone, and Badmaash Company. He was recently seen in Call Me Bae, where he stars alongside Ananya Panday.

ALSO READ: Vir Das becomes first Indian to host International Emmy Awards; Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s Sumona Chakravarti goes 'Oh my my'