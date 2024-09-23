Junaid Khan acknowledges privilege of being Aamir Khan’s son; admits being unsure of getting Maharaj if it was not due to his lineage

Aamir Khan’s eldest son Junaid Khan recently made his much-awaited debut with Netflix’s Maharaj and earned critical praise for his performance. Hailing from a film background, Junaid recently acknowledged his privileges and admitted that he wouldn’t have gotten Maharaj if his lineage didn’t include the name of Aamir Khan. Read on to know what more he said while speaking to NDTV Yuva.

Junaid was speaking about giving auditions for Laal Singh Chaddha, which Aamir Khan had initially confirmed. He said, “Kabhi Kabhi kuch part aapko milte hain kuch nhi milte. It is true that Maharaj ke pehle maine kuch auditions diye the. Wo nahi hue uss waqt. Yes, dad has already talked about it, so I can say yes.”

The 31-year-old said that when he auditioned for the part, Aamir Khan had really liked it but because the movie was budgeted a certain way, a newcomer leading it wouldn’t have aligned with the vision. “Isliye mujhe nhi muka mila woh film karne ka... But I will also admit ki if I was not Aamir Khan's son, I would probably not have gotten Maharaj,” Junaid added.

Directed by Sidharth P Malhotra under the production of YRF Entertainment, Maharaj chronicled the historic 1862 Maharaj Libel Case with Jaideep Ahlawat Shalini Pandey and Sharvari playing key roles. The historical drama was also temporarily halted by the Gujarat High Court after a petition was filed by the members of the Vaishnavite Pustimargi sect raising objections about the representation of religious beliefs in the film.

On June 21, the High Court lifted the stay and ruled out that Maharaj in any manner doesn’t target the Vaishnav Pushtimarg sect, and the film was released on Netflix the same day. Sidharth soon after spoke to Pinkvilla exclusively and told us, “Natmastak pranam to the judiciary for them to see it and judge it for what it is and what our intent was.”

“I am really thankful to the judiciary that they allowed the film to come out and say that there’s nothing offensive in it. I am really hoping that people give it a fair chance because the film has been made with a lot of love. If you don’t like it, fair enough. Feedback is taken but give it a chance,” Siddharth told us.

