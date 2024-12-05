Vivek Oberoi makes rare comment on Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai; says, Abhishek Bachchan is ‘really…’

Vivek Oberoi has been one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He has had a remarkable career with his fair share of ups and downs. While the two names that have been the greatest highlight in his life – Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai, Oberoi recently made a rare comment on them in the most dignified manner.

In a recent conversation with Dr Jai Madaan’s YouTube channel, Vivek Oberoi talked about his professional journey and personal highs and lows. During the conversation, he was asked to react to certain names from Bollywood.

When it came to Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan, Vivek had a similar reply stating, “God bless them" and upon being asked about Abhishek Bachchan, the actor called him a "Sweetheart. Really nice person." In addition to this, he also hailed his father and veteran actor Suresh Oberoi as his "idol."

During the interaction, Vivek also reflected on his entrepreneurial journey and how his personal and professional downfall drove him towards finding a greater purpose in life. He said, “Perhaps I would’ve become a superficial person, living a superficial life. Perhaps I would’ve become plastic myself, among people with plastic smiles."

The Saathiya actor noted that if people troll him now, he wouldn’t care because he knows his purpose in life, which is the most important thing to him. He highlighted being a celebrity, one’s personal experiences become more intense because of the constant scrutiny in the public eye.

“Your breakup becomes world news," he said. Further advising the younger generation about dealing with the heartbreak, he offered a new perspective, stating, “If someone is leaving your life, think of it this way. A child drops his lollipop in the mud, his mother won’t allow him to eat it because it is dirty, would she?" further adding that life will give them a new partner and the longer one stay's with the pain, it gives them a chance to grow.

Known for his role in movies like Saathiya, Masti franchise, Omkara, Kurbaan, and more, Vivek has been away from the movies. He was last seen in the biographical-drama, PM Narendra Modi, which was released in 2019. Directed by Omung Kumar, the screenplay of the film was also written by Oberoi.

