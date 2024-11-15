Aamir Khan feels these are last 10 years of his active life amidst deciding to quit films: ‘We might die tomorrow'

Aamir Khan had initially planned to quit acting and Bollywood during the pandemic. However, his family persuaded him to reconsider his decision. After the disappointing response to Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022, he decided to take a break from acting to focus on his family. Upon returning from his hiatus, Aamir took on six projects. In a recent interview, he shared the motivations behind this decision, revealing that these might be the last 10 years of his active career, as "we might die tomorrow."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Aamir Khan revealed that he had never taken on six projects at once before. He explained that his decision to do so was based on his realization that these could be the final ten years of his active career.

When his ex-wife, Kiran Rao, disagreed with his view and pointed out the example of 97-year-old actor Clint Eastwood, who is still active in his career, Aamir responded by saying that Eastwood is an exceptional case, as he is one of the rare individuals in his 90s who remains mentally sharp.

He added, “You can’t trust life, we might die tomorrow. So, I am saying, I roughly have 10 years of active life. I am 59. Till I am 70, I will hopefully be well enough to be productive. So, then I thought, let me make my last 10 years the most productive."

Aamir Khan also shared that as he grows older, he feels a strong desire to support the talent he believes in, including writers, directors, and other creative individuals.

He mentioned that he wants to provide a platform for these talents before he retires at the age of 70, which is one of the reasons why he has taken on more films.

In the same interview, Khan shared his desire to experience retirement. Recalling an instance when he nearly told his family about his plans to retire, Rao mentioned that Aamir’s daughter had jokingly told him, “Please papa, you can’t spend all your time with us, we will go crazy.”

The PK actor responded humorously, expressing his love for the idea of a retired life, where he could focus on reading books and practicing yoga.

