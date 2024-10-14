Aamir Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and his feature films have more often than not hit the bullseye at the box office. While Aamir is gearing up for Sitara Zameen Par for 2025, the actor is speaking to several filmmakers to have a formidable line-up in place for the coming few years. Pinkvilla recently reported that Aamir Khan has been discussing a comic caper with his Andaz Apna Apna director, Rajkumar Santoshi and the same has been tentatively titled Char Din Ki Zindagi. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Aamir Khan is in talks with director Lokesh Kanagaraj too for an epic big-screen entertainer.

According to sources close to the development, Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj are discussing the possibility of collaborating on a superhero film. “Lokesh Kanagaraj and Aamir Khan have met multiple times over the last few months, and brainstormed several ideas for their potential collaboration. The one idea that has excited both of them is a superhero film and Lokesh is now looking to develop the same with his team of writers, before pitching the first draft to Aamir,” revealed a source.

Through the meetings, the duo has been transparent about their present commitments. “Aamir is busy with Sitare Zameen Par and will follow it up by taking a film with either of Rajkumar Santoshi, Zoya Akhtar, or Avinash Arjun on floors in 2025. Lokesh on the other hand is shooting for Coolie at the moment, and then moves on to Kaithi 2 in 2025. If Aamir likes the script, the superhero film could go on floors in 2026. The idea is presently in the development stage and Lokesh is also charged up to take things to the next level with Aamir Khan,” the source added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will be shooting for his cameo for the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed Coolie with Rajinikanth shortly. The discussions of cameo happened through the discussions of this superhero film, and Aamir was more than gracious to agree for the same. “It will be a reunion of Aamir and Rajini, and Lokesh has designed a very special sequence and character. It’s going to be massy, and Aamir like never before,” the source shared.

Apart from the aforementioned projects, Aamir is also discussing Ghajini 2 with Allu Aravind and he feels the subject has a lot of potential to be spinned into a franchise. “He has asked Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena, and the entire team to come up with a worthy subject for Ghajini 2. If that’s locked, he might go on to create history by doing a sequel to the first Rs 100 crore film of Indian Cinema. Madhu and his team are brainstorming ideas for Ghajini 2, and pitch it to Aamir. Much like Lokesh film, Aamir is awaiting for the first draft of Ghajini 2 too,” the source concluded.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After Andaz Apna Apna, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi’s next is tentatively titled Char Din Ki Zindagi