Is Kiran Rao planning a Laapataa Ladies sequel? Director gets a hilarious storyline suggestion for it and you are going to love it

Kiran Rao’s acclaimed comedy Laapataa Ladies was selected in September as India’s official Oscar entry. As it gears up for the global stage, a new poster unveiled a key title change—Laapataa has been swapped for the English title Lost to resonate with an international audience. Meanwhile, comedian Zarna Garg has added her own twist, pitching a hilarious sequel idea titled Ladies We Want to Lose, and it’s sure to spark your curiosity!

Comedian Zarna Garg teamed up with Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao for a side-splitting Instagram post that's sure to crack you up. In the video, Zarna enthusiastically praises The Lost Ladies, calling it a 'super hit' and insisting it deserves a sequel. She told her, "The next movie should be Ladies We Want to Loose. Start with My Mother in Law. Find her, she is in India and lose her somewhere please. I would like to be done with. Thank you for agreeing to this.”

Kiran Rao then chimes in with a cheeky question, asking Zarna, “Are you going to play the mother-in-law in the film?” Zarna, not missing a beat, quips back, “Look at me—I’m ready to do an item number right now! But for you, I’ll do it.” This playful back-and-forth adds even more fun to Zarna’s wild sequel idea.

Check it out below!

As soon as Zarna shared the video, fans flooded the comments with excitement. One wrote, “Petition for Zarna to be ITEM girl in next @aamirkhanproductions movie.” Another chimed in, “Will watch anything with @zarnagarg. She is an A list-er. Are you listening studios? Get Zarna no matter the price!”

Fans continued to cheer her on: “Yayyy we want @zarnagarg in the sequel,” and “It’s absolutely amazing to see you going places, Zarna! Would look forward to the sequel featuring Zarna and the lost mom in law.” Another fan joked, “Petition for @zarnagarg as Mother in law doing an Item Number in a Kiran Rao directorial,” while someone else added, “@zarnagarg you are hilarious! Your MIL better install a tracker lol.”

As India’s official 2025 Oscar entry, Laapataa Ladies has been rebranded as Lost Ladies for its global journey. The team kicked off their awards campaign with a fresh poster, revealed on the film’s Instagram page, capturing the characters in a colorful, whimsical style.

The poster’s tagline hints at the film’s theme of self-discovery: "Sometimes you have to lose your way to find yourself." The team expressed excitement in the caption, calling it a first look at Phool and Jaya’s wild and emotional adventure.

Meanwhile, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios. It offers a gentle, satirical exploration of gender dynamics and patriarchy in rural India. The film features a talented cast, including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam, and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma.

