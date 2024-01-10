Aamir Khan is entirely involved in his films; Mushtaq Khan reveals he read him scene under street lamp
During a recent interview, Mushtaq Khan shared his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Rakesh Khanna. He has worked in movies like Welcome, Gadar 2, and many more.
Aamir Khan is known as Mr. Perfectionist for all the right reasons. Recently, actor Mushtaq Khan shared his experience of working with the actor. Sharing that the PK actor gets involved in the movie, he recalled an anecdote. Read on!
Mushtaq Khan says Aamir Khan doesn’t interfere but involves
Mushtaq Khan was in an interview with Digital Commentary wherein he spoke about working with Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Rakesh Khanna. During the chat, the Welcome actor also spoke about his Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin co-star Aamir Khan. The senior actor lauded Aamir’s dedication to his craft and said that in the multiple films that they have worked together, he was fully involved no matter who the director or producer was.
Mushtaq divulged that the best thing about Aamir Khan is that he wants the film to be good. He wants the scene to be good and he wants that if a scene has four artists, they get their moments. “For instance, if I have a scene then that will remain my scene. This is a big thing. When it is said that he interferes that’s not true,” he shared.
Further on, in the same conversation, he recalled how while shooting the film Akele Hum Akele Tum, Aamir came to him at midnight to read him a scene. The Gadar 2 actor shared that in the movie he played the role of Aamir’s lawyer. “So, when I am defending him in a scene, he is sitting there. I made a point while defending him and he didn’t like that point. He told the director Mansoor Khan that he didn’t like that scene. Mansoor ignored him and completed the scene,” he opened up.
But after they packed up at 6 pm, he got a call from the Laal Singh Chaddha actor at 8 pm asking him the time he goes to bed. “I said, ‘11 or 11:30.’ Later that night, he told me that they got the point of that scene and that they were writing it with the writer. I thought, ‘He hasn’t left that point, and ye aaj sone nahi dega (he won’t let me sleep).’ I told him we will meet tomorrow but he refused and insisted that we meet at that very moment. I convinced him to send the scene with his driver,” he said adding that his wife told him that nobody would come and asked him to sleep.
But to Mushtaq’s surprise, Aamir came to his hotel at 12:15 am. “Aamir said sorry to me and he read me the scene under the street lamp of my house. Slowly, the people of my colony accumulated on the roof. This is Aamir Khan,” he concluded.
ALSO READ: Mushtaq Khan recalls working with Rajesh Khanna before his demise; says ‘nobody was there’
