Aamir Khan is NOT involved in his nephew Imran Khan’s comeback project in any capacity; Latest REPORT spills more details

Imran Khan is all set to make a comeback after almost a decade and the project is still in its initial stages. There have been several reports lately that the actor’s uncle Aamir Khan will be producing his comeback project but the latest report published by HT City has refuted all such assumptions. The portal also clarified that Aamir is not involved in the upcoming presumed web show in any capacity.

Their source revealed, “There is a script that Danish Aslam has written, and it is going to be produced by him, Imran, and another mutual friend. Aamir is not involved in any capacity with this comeback project. They took the project to a streaming platform, which prima facie based on the pitch level, gave it a thumbs up since there was no full screenplay. No agreement has been signed yet, that’s only done when the screenplay is approved.”

Imran Khan made his showbiz debut with the 2008 film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na which was backed by Aamir Khan and it did wonders at the box office. He then starred in several other films including Kidnap, Luck, I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!, and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein.

His last big screen appearance was in Katti Batti (2015). Imran Khan’s comeback movie is set to be a film in the tone of his previous feel-good films. HT City’s source further added, “Imran and his co-producers are avoiding comment on this since there is always a possibility that such things don’t actually go through. Therefore until things are locked, the film will not go on floors. Not this year definitely.”

For those who don’t know, Imran was initially set to mark his comeback with a Disney+ Hotstar spy series where he was supposed to play an intelligence officer. Created by Abbas Tyrewala, the project was shelved after Hotstar's Jio takeover that happened last year. “I am kind of glad that ended up not coming together. I don't want to play a character who solves problems with a gun,” Imran told Film Companion back then.

