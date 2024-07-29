Kareena Kapoor Khan follows Christianity like her mother, says Taimur and Jeh's pediatric nurse; shares Bebo is 'very loving towards her kids'

Lalita DSilva has been grabbing headlines ever since she congratulated Anant Ambani on his wedding with Radhika Merchant. She was the childhood caretaker of the billionaire. She also has taken care of several B-town youngsters, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh.

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla's Hindi Rush, the pediatric nurse opened up about Kareena's parenting and shared that she follows Christianity like her mother Babita Kapoor, and makes sure her kids are surrounded by positive vibes.

'Kareena also used to ask me to play the Punjabi hymn,' says Lalita DSilva

Speaking to Pinkvilla's Hindi Rush, Lalita DSilva shared that Kareena Kapoor Khan is very loving towards her kids. Calling her extremely disciplined, Lalita revealed that she got this from her mother Babita Kapoor who is also extremely disciplined.

"I haven’t seen Kareena’s childhood personally, but from what she had said, I was told that her mother was extremely disciplined, always paid attention to their studies, and maintain and follow a timetable," the pediatric nurse shared.

Revealing Kareena Kapoor’s spiritual side, Lalita shared that Kareena follows Christianity, like her mother. Bebo used to tell her if she likes to play hymns, play hymns for Taimur and Jeh.

"I used to play hymns. Kareena also used to ask me to play the Punjabi hymn — Ek Onkaar. She also knows that it is important to keep our kids surrounded with positive vibes,” she shared.

Kareena Kapoor Khan brings sons to set to spend time with them

In the same interview, the pediatric nurse further shared that Kareena is also very punctual and schedules her timetable and the kids’ timetable as well.

She tries to spend as much time as she can with the kids. "We would often take Taimur and Jeh to her shoots so that she could spend time with them during her half-hour or hour-long breaks. We would have lunch together during the break," Lalita added.

DSilva also added that Bebo likes to spend enough time with her kids. This is why she brings Taimur and Jeh to the sets, even if it is for a 30-minute break. She recalled, “Wherever the shoot is in Mumbai, if she has time in between, she would call us. Even I used to think that even if it is for 30 or 20 minutes, just having her in front of them is more than enough.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan's work front

Kareena will be seen in Hansal Mehta's directorial The Buckingham Murders. The release date was revealed earlier in July. The posters captured an intense and thrilling world leaving fans intrigued to witness the secrets of the murder mystery unfold.

“We’re thrilled to announce that #TheBuckinghamMurders is coming to theatres on 13th September 2024. Directed by @hansalmehta and starring @kareenakapoorkhan,” the post was captioned.

As soon as the announcement was made, fans expressed their excitement over the update. A fan wrote, “This lady in crime/thriller is my favourite,” while another fan wrote, “Excited to watch this as eagerly waiting.” A third fan remarked, “What a surprise,” and another excited fan wrote, “Can't wait for it.”

Meanwhile, the film also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. The Buckingham Murders is backed by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

