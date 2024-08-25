Aamir Khan recalls liking Rhea Chakraborty's screen test for Laal Singh Chaddha but going ahead with Kareena Kapoor instead

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 classic, Forrest Gump. Aamir Khan plays the titular role, and Kareena Kapoor Khan is paired with him in the 2022 release. Kareena, who played the role of Rupa D'Souza in the film, wasn't the first choice for the character. In fact, Rhea Chakraborty had auditioned for Rupa's role before Kareena signed on for Advait's direction.

Aamir Khan recently revealed that he liked Rhea's screen test for Laal Singh Chaddha; however, he ultimately cast Kareena Kapoor Khan in the role.

During Rhea Chakraborty's podcast, Chapter 2, on YouTube, Aamir Khan spilled the beans about meeting Rhea Chakraborty for the first time during the casting of Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir said, "Aap screen test ke liye aayi thi. Bahot achcha screen test tha aapka. (You came for the screen test. It was a good one. But we finally went with Kareena."

To which, Rhea Chakraborty added that Aamir sent her a rejection message which she found quite "surprising". Rhea continued that she never received such a message from any filmmaker or actor who was associated with films that she had auditioned for. The actress added that she was quite "shocked" after Aamir did it. Rhea admitted showing the text message to her family saying that Aamir Khan feels that she is a good actor.

Advertisement

Aamir, who made his debut with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988, reminisced the times when he would get rejected after auditioning for movies in the initial stage of his career. The superstar added that he can relate to Rhea as he feels every actor should be informed about being rejected for a role if they are. The 59-year-old actor stated that he would learn about his rejection from the media.

Recalling his experience casting Dangal, Aamir Khan revealed that he selected six girls for Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogal's roles. The girls also included Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra. Aamir added that all of them had been trained for wrestling for more than a year. After selection, the superstar sent a message to the other four girls informing them about their rejection.

During an episode of Koffee With Karan, Aamir Khan had earlier opened up about Kareena Kapoor not being the first choice for Rupa D'Souza's role in Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir shared that he was searching for a girl in the age group of 25 years. The superstar added that Laal and Rupa have a journey from 18 to 50 years of life and wanted the actress to look both younger and older.

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave the screen test as Rupa D'Souza for Laal Singh Chaddha. It was her first audition in 22 years. Kareena's husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, convinced her for the screen test in Laal Singh Chaddha. The 2022 film also starred Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya, and Manav Vij in crucial roles. Actor-writer Atul Kulkarni penned the screenplay of the movie. It was jointly produced by Paramount Pictures, Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

Coming back to Rhea Chakraborty, the actress has worked in movies like Bank Chor, Chehre, Sonali Cable, and Jalebi. Rhea's other films include Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Half Girlfriend. She made her debut with Telugu film, Tuneega Tuneega in 2012.

ALSO READ: When Aamir Khan threw party after Laal Singh Chaddha's failure; Mona Singh reveals superstar said 'Everyone was brilliant, I failed'