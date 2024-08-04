Aamir Khan's boys' night with son Junaid Khan and nephew Imran Khan made our weekend cooler; see PICS

Aamir Khan is popular as Mr. Perfectionist among his fans. However, in his family, he is the most emotional member who likes to spend all his time with his near and dear ones. This is why he is often spotted spending some quality time with his kids and also his ex-wives.

A couple of days ago, the PK actor went out and about with his eldest son Junaid Khan, and youngest child Azad Khan. The men were joined by Khan’s ex-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao. On August 3, the veteran Indian actor was again papped in the city. This time, with his son and his cousin brother.

Visuals of the Khans’ outing in Mumbai have gone viral. In the picture, Aamir Khan can be seen wearing comfortable clothing for the day out. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor was clicked on a pair of black flared pants which he paired with a printed short kurta and sported matching boots. With a simple pair or eyewear, he spent some time posing for the paparazzi.

He was joined by Maharaj actor Junaid Khan and Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na fame, Imran Khan. Both the Khans looked dapper in their casual avatar. While Aamir’s son went with a printed shirt with blue pants and a pair of sneakers, his uncle Imran looked dashing in a plain black shirt, with cargo pants and shoes.

In a clip circulating online, the nephew and uncle also posed together. Junaid also gave Imran a warm, side hug at the event as they made a public appearance together.

In an earlier interview, the Dangal actor spoke about his son Junaid’s acting debut with Maharaj. While he was proud of the young actor for choosing an unconventional topic to step into the film industry, he also admitted to being nervous when the film was released on OTT.

Khan said that he was worried about the audience’s reaction to Junaid’s movies. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir is busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie, Sitaare Zameen Par with Genelia Deshmukh. Helmed by R. S. Prasanna, the sports drama film is expected to hit theatres on December 25, 2024.

