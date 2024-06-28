Maharaj: Junaid Khan REVEALS ‘we were all on edge a little’ when his debut film went to court

Junaid Khan followed the footsteps of his father, actor Aamir Khan, and made his Bollywood debut this year with Siddharth Malhotra’s film Maharaj. The movie earlier stirred up controversy after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad objected to its release and the movie was then put on hold.

But finally, on June 21, the Gujarat High Court lifted the stay order on Maharaj's release. The movie was then released on Netflix. In a recent interview, Junaid shared his state of mind when things were uncertain for his debut film.

Junaid Khan reveals everyone was on edge when the film went to court

Debutant Junaid Khan, who embarked on his acting journey with Maharaj, was in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. During the chat, he revealed that it was a tough time when the biographical crime drama went to court and the release was put on hold.

He stated, “We were all on edge a little bit, I think. But there was a lot of faith in the film from all of us and people who have seen the film.” Aamir Khan’s son further added that generally, everybody who saw the movie before its release felt that it was just a matter of time because, according to him, the film has been handled so sensitively. “That faith was always there from Yashraj and Netflix. That gave us some courage,” he concluded.

Junaid Khan says Aamir Khan liked Maharaj

It was during the same interview that Junaid stated that his father, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan “really liked the film.” Sharing more about how his father watches movies for fun, he added that when Mr. Perfectionist sees something that is not his own work, he watches it as an audience.

Advertisement

Khan added that the PK actor watches something to enjoy it. “It doesn’t occur to him. He doesn’t analyze films when he watches them. He watches them to have fun,” Junaid stated. The young actor also reveals that he is currently working on a next by Aamir Khan Productions.

Apart from Junaid, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey, with Sharvari Wagh making a special appearance.

ALSO READ: Maharaj: Junaid Khan reveals father Aamir Khan's PRICELESS reaction to his debut film