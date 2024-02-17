Aamir Khan's production house mourns demise of Dangal star Suhani Bhatnagar: 'Such a talented young girl'

Suhani Bhatnagar, known for her role as child Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's Dangal, passed away at the age of 19 on Saturday. The cause of her death remains unknown. Suhani resided in Sector 17, Faridabad, and her final rites are scheduled at the Ajronda crematorium in Sector 15, Faridabad. Aamir Khan Productions, on behalf of the team, shared heartfelt condolences on Instagram stories, mourning Suhani's untimely demise. The details surrounding her passing are yet to be disclosed.

Aamir Khan's production house expresses grief

Aamir Khan productions took to Instagram stories and wrote, “We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace.”

Suhani passes away at 19

Suhani Bhatnagar, renowned for her role in Dangal, passed away at 19, as reported by Zee News on February 17. The young actress had been unwell for a period and received treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi, where she succumbed to an ailment. Her final rites are scheduled at Ajronda crematorium in Sector 15, Faridabad. Media sources indicate that her hospitalisation resulted from a medication reaction, while she had been undergoing treatment for fluid accumulation.

About Suhani Bhatnagar

Suhani Bhatnagar marked her acting debut in 2016 with Nitesh Tiwari's sports drama biopic Dangal, with Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, and Aparshakti Khurrana. The film, centered on the Phogat sisters and their father Mahavir Phogat, portrayed Suhani as the younger version of Babita Phogat. Dangal garnered immense critical acclaim and commercial success upon its release. Before venturing into films, Suhani engaged in various ad campaigns. Her Instagram, followed by co-stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, showcased her life, with her last post dated November 2021.

