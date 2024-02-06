Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan shows unwavering dedication; shoots his 2nd film in Japan braving surprising snowfall

Aamir Khan is one of the finest actors in the Bollywood industry. He has given us some of the most unforgettable characters and films. And now, his son Junaid Khan is all set to take his legacy ahead by following in his footsteps. We all know that he will make his big Bollywood debut with Maharaj. Along with this one, he is also shooting for his second film in Japan. During the first day shooting of his second film, the team faced an unexpected snowfall but Junaid showcased his unwavering dedication and continued the shooting.

Junaid Khan's second film shooting in Japan met snowfall on 1st day

Junaid Khan's untitled second film is currently being shot in the serene landscapes of Japan. Despite facing unexpected challenges, such as a pleasant but surprising snowfall, the production gracefully overcame obstacles and proceeded smoothly.

A source close to the production shared insights, saying, "The initial day of shooting in Japan saw unexpected Snowfall on Day One. This didn't stop the team; they showed incredible resilience and determination, keeping the project on track."

The source further added that as the project picked up pace, the dedicated crew invested extended hours, putting in 12-14 hours a day. Junaid and the whole team showcased unwavering dedication, making sure that they can capture the breathtaking beauty of Sapporo in every frame.

Earlier, a source close to the project shared that while Aamir Khan is in Mumbai, he is in constant touch with the team to take updates on how everything is progressing on the film. He is extremely gung-ho about this film and is also planning a quick trip to Japan to see how it’s all shaping up.

Junaid Khan will be seen in a romantic role in this film

According to reports, the film is set to capture the picturesque landscape of Sapporo, a location never seen before on the silver screen. The anticipation surrounding this project continues to build, promising audiences a unique visual experience with Junaid in a romantic role alongside the unexplored charms of Sapporo.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s elder son, Junaid Khan, is all set to make his film debut with Aditya Chopra’s period epic Maharaj directed by Siddharth P Malhotra after doing theater for over 7 years.

