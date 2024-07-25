Abhay Deol admits not defining his sexuality and continuing to embrace all experiences: ‘All of us have a masculine and feminine…’

Abhay Deol is preparing to captivate audiences with his upcoming movie Bun Tikki. The actor, known for his diverse roles, recently discussed his approach to challenging stereotypical norms and shared his views on how he perceives sexuality.

Abhay Deol refuses to define his sexuality

In a recent interview with The Dirty Magazine, the Dev D actor was asked about his perspective on sexuality. He responded by describing it as a spectrum. He rejected the Western approach to defining sexuality as too 'rigid' and 'binary', contrasting it with the Eastern perspective, which he believes recognizes the full complexity of human identity.

He further elaborated that he "does not define his sexuality", acknowledging that this might sound controversial. He expressed the view that sexuality is not something he believes can be neatly defined.

According to him, defining oneself is often more about accommodating others' need to categorize and box people.

The actor questioned why he should adhere to Western definitions of sexuality and emphasized that he "embraces all experiences in his life" without labeling them. He believes that everyone has both "masculine and feminine aspects within them", and therefore considers that everyone is essentially "they/them."

Abhay Deol on the work front

In terms of work, Deol will be next seen alongside Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi in Manish Malhotra's Bun Tikki. Notably, Bun Tikki will see Zeenat Aman make her return to the big screen. The film is set to be released later this year.

Abhay Deol talks about Bun Tikki

Advertisement

In the same interview, Deol was asked if Bun Tikki would mark his return to the big screen. He replied that Bun Tikki is one of his favorite scripts ever, possibly even the best among the top three he has ever read in his career. He mentioned, somewhat boastfully, that he considers himself one of the best at judging scripts, though he admitted to being among the top five.

He described the film as a compelling mix of mainstream and alternative elements, which aligns with how he characterizes many of the films he's worked on, such as Dev D, Oye Lucky, Socha Na Tha, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

He noted that while he used to refer to these as middle-of-the-road films, he now describes them as mainstream meeting alternatives, with Bun Tikki packing an even bigger punch.

ALSO READ: Bhuvan Bam opens up about losing parents to Covid-19: 'Still unable to process this feeling’