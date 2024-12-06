Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai’s smiling selfie with latter's mom is enough to quash all divorce rumors; don’t miss other PICS

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have always been a symbol of relationship goals. Amid separation rumors, they recently posed together with Aishwarya's mom, putting all the speculations to rest. The heartwarming picture is sure to melt your heart and squash those separation claims.

On December 6, film producer Anu Ranjan shared a stunning picture on Instagram, featuring herself with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and her mom Brindya Rai. The couple radiates joy as they flash bright smiles for the perfect shot, looking effortlessly stylish in matching black outfits for the event.

Check out the heartwarming picture right below!

Actress Ayesha Jhulka also shared some candid moments on her Instagram stories, where she's seen posing alongside the power couple. Aishwarya clicked the selfie, and the pictures are simply unmissable!

See below!

Abhishek recently shared his gratitude towards Aishwarya for taking care of their daughter Aaradhya, giving him the freedom to focus on his film career. He acknowledged her immense support and dedication and told The Hindu, “In my household, I’m lucky I get to go out and make movies, but I know that Aishwarya is at home with Aaradhya, and I thank her immensely for that, but I don’t think the kids look at it that way.”

He added, “They don’t look at you as a third person; they look at you as the first person.” The couple, married for over 17 years, are proud parents to their daughter, Aaradhya.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2, while Abhishek recently garnered praise for his role in I Want To Talk.

Released on November 22, 2024, the film explores the emotional father-daughter relationship that takes a dramatic turn following a life-altering medical diagnosis. The cast also includes Ahilya Bamroo, Pearl Dey, Pearle Maaney, Johny Lever, Tom McLaren, and others in pivotal roles.

