Aishwarya Rai returns to work amid divorce rumors with Abhishek Bachchan; PIC sends fans into frenzy

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been stirring the internet with their ongoing divorce rumors. Nevertheless, the couple is seemingly unfazed by the controversy and believes in concentrating on their work. Now, amidst all, a photo of Aish has gone viral on the internet as she has returned to work.

On November 30, renowned celebrity make-up artist Adrian Jacobs took to his Instagram handle and posted a stunning selfie with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In the picture, the Devdas actress is seen all decked up. She flaunted her on-point make-up in the selfie as she seemed ready to shoot for an undisclosed project.

Sharing the picture, Jacobs wrote, "A lovely day at work @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb."

Take a look

Soon after the photograph was shared, the photo took over the internet, with several fans expressing their delight about the actress returning to work. A fan wrote, "Finally our queen is Back to work So happy for you Queen #AishwaryaRai," another fan inquired, "FOR A MOVIE???? " while a third fan wrote, "OMG I'm happy" while another fan hyped her up stating, "let's go queen" and another fan expressed, "We miss you Aishwarya".

Take a look

While Abhishek and Aishwarya have maintained a dignified silence on the ongoing speculations, videos of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have also set social media on fire as they united to celebrate their daughter, Aaradhya’s 13th birthday together.

Advertisement

In addition to this, a few days back, megastar Amitabh Bachchan reacted strongly to the rumors surrounding his family in a cryptic post written on his blog post.

"Speculations are speculations... they are speculated untruths, without verifications... Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in... I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice... and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society...,” a part of his long note read.

On the work front, last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s I Want To Talk, Junior Bachchan will be next seen in Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5. He also has Shah Rukh Khan’s King in the pipeline. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the hard-core action entertainer will also star Suhana Khan and, Abhay Verma in important roles.

Aish has not officially announced any project as yet.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Aishwarya Rai turns heads as she returns to Mumbai sans daughter Aaradhya amidst divorce rumors with Abhishek Bachchan