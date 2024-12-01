Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan unite to celebrate daughter Aaradhya’s birthday amid divorce rumors; VIDEOS go viral

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s separation rumors have been rife for quite some time now. The netizens have been invested in the personal life of the celebrity couple. Meanwhile, a video has taken over the internet showcasing the celebrity couple celebrating their daughter Aaradhya’s 13th birthday together.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter turned 13 on November 16, 2024. The Devdas actress posted some of the pictures from the celebration on her Instagram handle, leaving fans to speculate that her husband missed their daughter's special day.

However, a couple of videos were recently posted by an Instagram account handle, Playtime India, the company that organized Aaradhya’s birthday party. In the first video, we can see Aish, accompanied by the birthday girl, expressing gratitude to the company for hosting their little one’s birthday beautifully for the last 13 years.

In another video, Abhishek Bachchan also similarly thanked the member of the company. "Everyone became a family, and it's wonderful that we get to share such a special day with all of you, and thank you for making it so special," he said.

For the special day, Aaradhya looked cute in a shimmery gray dress with a matching hairband, whereas Aish looked gorgeous in a black dress. Meanwhile, Abhishek was seen sporting a white printed t-shirt. The solo videos posted by the party planners were enough to prove that the couple celebrated their little one’s birthday together.

In the videos, we can see the birthday girl, Aaradhya’s name written in gold neon light, colorful balloons, and quotes like "Let’s Party" adding to the fervor.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "I am glad IYKUK" and another fan commented, "Main bohot khus hu oyakei dono milhi geye"

It is worth mentioning that Aishwarya taking to her Instagram handle posted an oh-so-cute birthday wish for Aaradhya. The actress had also offered a peek into the celebration with some throwback pictures. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY 2 THE ETERNAL LOVE OF MY LIFE dearest Daddy-Ajjaa and my darling Aaradhya MY HEART… MY SOUL… FOREVER AND BEYOND," she had written in the caption.

Aishwarya and Abhishek welcomed Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

