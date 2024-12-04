I Want To Talk Final Box Office Worldwide: Shoojit Sircar, Abhishek Bachchan's slow burner ends theatrical run at disappointing Rs 2 crore

I Want To Talk, starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role along with Ahilya Bamroo and Johnny Lever, has exhausted its theatrical run at the box office. The Shoojit Sircar movie wrapped up its global theatrical business at just Rs 2 crore.

Bankrolled by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, I Want To Talk couldn't lure the audience much at the box office. Though it generated some praise for Abhishek Bachchan's performance and music of the film, it couldn't succeed as a whole. The mixed-bag reactions curtailed its business to a major extent.

Released on November 22 in cinemas, I Want To Talk opened to a disappointing start of Rs 20 lakh net in India. The movie earned Rs 90 lakh in its first weekend and crossed the Rs 1 crore mark on Day 4. Further, it is closing the curtains with the arrival of Pushpa 2 in cinemas at just Rs 1.50 crore in India.

Abhishek Bachchan's movie didn't find any audience in the international locations, too, and could only collect around Rs 50 lakh. The final worldwide gross collection of I Want To Talk reached Rs 2 crore.

I Want To Talk should generate good viewership on OTT release

Shoojit Sircar’s movies cater to a selected section of the audience. Though I Want To Talk remained dismal at the box office, it has the potential to generate good viewership on the OTT release.

However, it is yet to be seen when it is premiering on the digital platform. It is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The official announcement for the same is awaited.

All About I Want To Talk

Written by Ritesh Shah, I Want To Talk is about Abhishek Bachchan as Arjun Sen, who undergoes a life-altering surgery and navigates his complex relationship with his daughter. It also stars Johnny Lever, Pearl Dey, and Jayant Kriplani.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

