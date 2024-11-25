Amid divorce rumors, Abhishek Bachchan praises Aishwarya Rai for taking care of Aaradhya, calls himself ‘lucky’: ‘I get to go out and make movies but…’

Amid ongoing separation rumors, Abhishek Bachchan dismissed the speculation and expressed his gratitude towards Aishwarya Rai for taking care of their daughter Aaradhya. He shared how fortunate he feels to pursue his career while Aishwarya is always there for their daughter at home.

In a recent interview with The Hindu, Abhishek Bachchan thanked his wife Aishwarya Rai and said, “In my household, I’m lucky I get to go out and make movies but I know that Aishwarya is at home with Aaradhya and I thank her immensely for that but I don’t think the kids look at it that way."

The actor also mentioned how his mother Jaya Bachchan chose to stop acting after his birth to spend more time with her children. He reflected on how, despite his father Amitabh Bachchan's busy career, they never felt his absence. Abhishek Bachchan emphasized that, at the end of the day, it's about returning home after work, where family is always waiting.

He went on to say that being a parent brings immense inspiration, revealing that a parent would go to great lengths for their child. He expressed deep respect for mothers, acknowledging their unmatched sacrifices. The I Want To Talk actor highlighted that while fathers often do everything for their children, they tend to do so quietly, lacking the ability to express or show it—something he sees as a flaw in men.

With time, he believes children come to appreciate how steadfast their fathers have been, even if they're not always in the spotlight, as they are always there in the background.

Advertisement

He shared that during his childhood, there were weeks when he wouldn't see his father, despite him sleeping just a room away. The doors between his and his sister’s room and their parents' master bedroom were always left open, yet his father would only return home after they had gone to bed and leave before they woke up.

Despite his demanding schedule, Abhishek recalled that his father never missed any important events, whether it was an annual day at school or basketball finals. He concluded by saying that no matter how busy, his father was always there when it truly mattered.

Abhishek Bachchan’s latest film I Want to Talk, released on November 22, 2024, delves into the poignant father-daughter relationship that takes a dramatic turn after a life-changing medical diagnosis.

Alongside him, the film features Ahilya Bamroo, Pearl Dey, Pearle Maaney, Johny Lever, Tom McLaren, and others in key roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: I Want To Talk actor Abhishek Bachchan opens up about finding 'ray of hope' amid negativity in life; says ‘I cannot change the person I am’