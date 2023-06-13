Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 worldwide closing box office collections; Earns nearly Rs. 350 crores globally

Ponniyin Selvan: Part II or simply PS2, has completed its box office run. Mani Ratnam’s conclusion to two-parter historical epic grossed Rs. 345 crores worldwide, with the domestic and international split being Rs. 215 crores and Rs. 130 crores respectively. The film is the fourth highest-grossing Kollywood film globally behind 2.0, Ponniyin Selvan: Part I and Vikram while in India it is slightly under Endhiran. In Tamil Nadu, the film is the sixth highest-grosser ever.

Despite these big numbers and being among the highest grossers of all time, the box office performance of PS2 has received a subdued response, because of a big decline in collections in comparison to PS1. In India, the film ended up a third short of the first part while overseas was three-fourths. Film sequels dropping in collections is a common occurrence across the world, especially when they are based on some popular source material, though in India we usually get to see sequels grow. A part of the reason for the growth is usually there is some inflation element as sequels tend to release after 2-3 years. Also most of the time there is scope for growth of the audience for the sequel when the first part starts at a low level, especially outside home territory like we saw with Baahubali and KGF.

In the case of Ponniyin Selvan, the first part already performed at near capacity in the home state, with hardly any scope for growth. There could have been growth outside Tamil Nadu in North India and APTS, which is generally the case with South Indian sequels but the reception for the first part was mixed in these places, so even here the film faced a decline.

All that aside, Ponniyin Selvan: Part II is a big money spinner, seeing these numbers in isolation from the first part, they are an absolutely bonkers result for the star cast or even the costs involved.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Ponniyin Selvan: Part II is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 140 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 14 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 19.50 crores

Kerala - Rs. 19 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 23 crores

India - Rs. 215.50 crores

North America - $5.35 million

Middle East - $2.95 million

Malaysia - $1.90 million

Singapore - $1.25 million

Australia/New Zealand - $0.95 million

UK - $1.25 million

France - $0.55 million

Europe - $1 million

Rest of the World - $0.55 million

Overseas - $15.75 million / Rs. 130 crores

Worldwide - Rs. 345.50 crores

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan worldwide closing box office collections; Biggest Tamil film of all time