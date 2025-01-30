Abhishek Bachchan’s I Want To Talk director Shoojit Sircar admits movie’s box office failure disturbed him; ‘I was completely…’

Shoojit Sircar’s film I Want To Talk, featuring Abhishek Bachchan, received praise from both critics and audiences upon its release. However, despite the positive reception, the movie struggled to make a mark at the box office. In a recent interview, the director shared that he was disturbed by the film's collection and added, 'I was completely disoriented.'

When asked about the impact of Abhishek Bachchan's I Want to Talks’s box office performance in a chat with NDTV, Shoojit Sircar admitted that it had unsettled him. He stated that while he aimed to create films on his own terms and vision, the movie’s reception left him disoriented, as he was unsure what worked or didn’t in drawing audiences to theaters.

However, he acknowledged that with its release on OTT, more viewers were engaging with the film. Sircar added that it was difficult for him to articulate his feelings but confirmed that box office results can be disturbing.

The filmmaker further clarified that he did not consider I Want To Talk a niche film. He explained that the concept of niche cinema has multiple layers, noting that since the film is set in the US, it features various languages, and its title is in English. He pointed out that many film enthusiasts are accustomed to international content, raising the question of how such subjects are categorized. From this perspective, he asserted that he never viewed his film as belonging to the niche category.

He also mentioned that Amitabh Bachchan appreciated the film and was pleased with the way it turned out.

I Want To Talk is a drama film directed by Shoojit Sircar, written by Ritesh Shah, and produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works.

Based on a true story, it follows Arjun Sen (played by Abhishek Bachchan), a cancer survivor preparing for a life-changing surgery while dealing with a strained relationship with his daughter since her childhood. The film was primarily shot in California.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. The high-octane action thriller is directed by Siddharth Anand.