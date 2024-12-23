EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Anand to direct Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan & Suhana Khan in King; Filming begins in March 2025

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan teamed up with director Siddharth Anand for the first time in the YRF Spy Universe film, Pathaan, which went ahead to create history at the box office by becoming the first ever Hindi Film to enter the Rs 500 crore club. The film has been appreciated by one and all for being a textbook commercial entertainer, marrying scale and story with star-power of SRK. 2 years after Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are reuniting in the capacity of actor and director on King. According to sources close to the development, Siddharth Anand is all set to directed Shah Rukh Khan for the second time after their 2023 blockbuster, Pathaan.

A source shares, “Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand is among the biggest combination for Hindi Cinema, and are all set for a reunion on King. The prep work for this action-packed entertainer is underway for the last 6 months, as Siddharth Anand and his team have done multiple rounds of recce all across the globe and also designed path-breaking action sequences with stunt directors of international repute. King is all set to go on floors in March 2025.”

King features Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, with Suhana Khan as the key catalyst in the tale and Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Marflix. “Every actor has a great arc in the screenplay of King, and have their moments to shine. The film is written by Sujoy Ghosh with Siddharth Anand, Suresh Nair and Sagar Pandya. The makers have got Abbas Tyrewala on board as the dialogue writer,” the source informs, quick to add that King will have some of the biggest action sequences of Indian Cinema, competing with global standards. “It’s the most explosive action written for a Hindi Film. SRK and Sid plan to shoot action blocks of King all across the globe, and they have already done recce for the same at several virgin locations”

King also marks the reunion of SRK, Sid, and Abbas Tyrewala after Pathaan. “Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are extremely happy with how the script of King has shaped up and are now ready to roll with it by March 2025. It’s a 6 to 7-month schedule, planned all across the globe and the makers are committed to bring the film to the big screen in 2026. The scale of King will be at par Pathaan and a treat for the cinema-going audience,” the source shares.

While the makers have already locked Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Suhana Khan to play key roles in the film, the talks are on with a top actress to play the part opposite Shah Rukh Khan. “The conversations are on with an A-List actress to be cast alongside SRK, and an announcement shall be made shortly,” the source concludes.

King will be shot all across the globe includes the European Countries and is ready to roll from March 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

