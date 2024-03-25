Ae Watan Mere Watan’s Sara Ali Khan says 'Happy Birthday' to freedom fighter Usha Mehta; wishes fans on Holi

Sara Ali Khan has been on a whirlwind journey this month with consecutive film releases. Following her performance in the mystery thriller Murder Mubarak, Sara recently portrayed the role of the indomitable freedom fighter Usha Mehta in the patriotic thriller Ae Watan Mere Watan. Today, Sara took a moment to extend heartfelt birthday wishes to the remarkable woman she played on screen. Additionally, she shared warm wishes with her followers on the joyous occasion of the Holi festival.

Sara Ali Khan’s Holi greetings and birthday wish to Usha Mehta

Today, on March 25th, Sara Ali Khan graced Instagram with a captivating video, adorned in a colorful saree, striking poses against the mesmerizing backdrop of a sunset. In her trademark poetic style, Sara extended warm wishes to her fans on the occasion of Holi 2024. With grace, she expressed, “Wishing everyone a Happy & Safe holi. Feeling sunkissed in my Saree with rangoli.”

Further, Sara took a moment to honor the memory of Indian freedom fighter Usha Mehta, whose role she embodied in her recent film, Ae Watan Mere Watan. In a tribute filled with reverence, she remarked, “And also Happy Birthday to Usha Mehta Ji. What a woman! Spirited and Fiery. Feel only grateful to have been able to tell your story. A story of sacrifice which became a legacy of glory. #purnima #gratitude #joy.”

About Sara Ali Khan starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan

Ae Watan Mere Watan narrates the tale of a courageous woman who, amid India's struggle for independence, establishes an underground radio station, rallying the nation against British rule.

Starring Sara Ali Khan in the lead role, the movie features an impressive ensemble cast, including Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari in significant roles, with Emraan Hashmi making a special guest appearance.

Directed by Kannan Iyer and co-written by Iyer and Darab Farooqui, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment. Ae Watan Mere Watan premiered on the Amazon Prime Video platform on March 21st.

