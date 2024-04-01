After Crew, Kareena Kapoor hints at another possible collaboration with Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor

Crew, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, had a promising beginning at the box office on Good Friday and continued to perform well due to positive word of mouth. The entire Crew team is currently in a celebratory mood, but this success holds even more significance for Kareena, as well as the producers Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, as it marks their second successful collaboration after Veere Di Wedding.

Kareena took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for her fans. In the same note, she also hinted at another collaboration with Rhea and Ekta.

Is Kareena Kapoor Khan planning to collaborate with Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor again after Crew?

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram while sharing her happiness regarding the box office response to Crew. "When women come together… magic happens! So happy to be a part of this crew who’s taking over the box office," she said.

"@rheakapoor @ektarkapoor, our 2nd successful female led film together… should we aim for a hat-trick," Kareena further wrote hinting towards a possible collaboration with Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor after Crew.

Kriti Sanon visits the cinema to meet fans watching Crew

Kriti who plays one of the lead roles in Crew recently visited a cinema hall to meet fans watching Crew. Excited to witness the packed theater, the actress engaged with the audience and asked for their feedback on the film.

One enthusiastic viewer, referencing a dialogue from the film, humorously asked Kriti, "Maal kidhar hai aapka? (Where're the goods?)" to which she chuckled and replied, "Maal abhi sabke paas pahunch gaya hai, humare paas nahi pahuncha hai (The goods have reached everyone else; they haven't reached us yet)."

More About Crew

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, Crew features the dynamic trio of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu in the lead. Apart from them, the movie also stars the talented Diljit Dosanjh, with Kapil Sharma in special appearances.

The film tells the story of three flight attendants struggling with non-payment from their company for months. When they come to know that the airline company they work for is bankrupt, they devise a dangerous heist plan to make money.

