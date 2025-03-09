Race 4: Sanam Teri Kasam’s Harshvardhan Rane to play villain in Saif Ali Khan-led action thriller? Here's what we know

Saif Ali Khan is all set to make a spectacular comeback in Race 4, though information about the director, cast, and filming locations is still being kept under wraps. However, according to recent reports, 2025’s breakout star, Harshvardhan Rane, could also be joining the franchise. Yes, you read that right! Reports suggest that Harshvardhan is currently in discussions to take on the role of the antagonist in the film.

According to a Filmfare report, Harshvardhan Rane, who has become one of the most sought-after actors of 2025 and is currently enjoying the success of Sanam Teri Kasam’s re-release, might be joining the high-octane thriller Race 4.

Reports suggest that Harshvardhan’s growing popularity, particularly after the successful re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam, has led to several major offers coming his way. One such offer includes the opportunity to play the antagonist in Race 4. While his casting has not been finalized yet, there is a strong possibility that the deal will go through. If confirmed, his addition would be a significant boost to the franchise.

Adding to the excitement, there was earlier speculation that Sidharth Malhotra was also being considered for the film. In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Shiraz Ahmed, the writer of all previous Race films, mentioned that Race 4 is set to begin production in January 2025.

He further stated that the script and casting were nearly finalized. While confirming the involvement of Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra, Ahmed added that the rest of the cast would be officially announced by the filmmakers at a later date.

Discussing the storyline of Race 4, Shiraz Ahmed revealed that the film revisits the universe established in the first two installments of the franchise. The upcoming movie will carry forward the events and characters from those films.

The previous installment of the Race franchise, helmed by Remo D’Souza, boasted an ensemble cast featuring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, and Saqib Saleem. Now, with Race 4 gearing up as an exciting reboot, fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement.