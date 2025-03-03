Sanam Teri Kasam’s Mawra Hocane admits ‘naseeb se zyada nahi mil sakta’ as film’s re-release creates history; calls Harshvardhan Rane 'lucky'

Sanam Teri Kasam, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, recently made a comeback in theaters, 9 years after its initial release. Despite stiff competition from new films, the romantic drama managed to attract audiences once again. Now, Mawra has shared “naseeb se zyada nahi mil sakta" to the film’s remarkable success through an Instagram post. The actress also called her co-star Rane “lucky for being in India” and witnessing the success firsthand.

Sharing a carousel of videos from the film, Mawra Hocane wrote, "Not me fainting to the numbers STK re release is doing MashAllah absolutely magical! STK re-releasing is a testament to the fact that ‘waqt se pehle or naseeb se zyaada nahi mil sakta' - I'm so so grateful for the love you've all poured in for the last 3 weeks.. it's unheard of.. they're saying we've made history."

The actress acknowledged producer Deepak Mukut for the success of Sanam Teri Kasam. She expressed her happiness for him, mentioning that he had always faced setbacks with a smile and accepted them gracefully. She attributed the film’s newfound success to his patience and kind-hearted nature.

While appreciating the film's directors, Mawra praised the entire cast and crew, calling them incredibly hardworking and wonderful individuals.

She also expressed her admiration for directors Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, referring to them as her "mad teachers." Wishing them success, she hoped that this achievement would mark a new beginning for them and encouraged them to continue creating magic.

Hocane, who is not in India to witness the craze for her film firsthand, called co-star Harshvardhan Rane lucky as he "gets to be in the middle of it all."

Mawra Hocane portrayed the character of Saru in Sanam Teri Kasam. The actress recently tied the knot with her longtime partner, Ameer Gilani.

Interestingly, Sanam Teri Kasam, which initially underperformed at the box office, has now become a blockbuster following its theatrical re-release.

Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, the film's status has shifted from a flop to a hit. The 2016 tragic romance has now amassed a total net collection of Rs 42.15 crore in India, including Rs 8 crore from its original release.