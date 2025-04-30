Ameesha Patel admits she doesn't want Salman Khan 'married', reveals the name actor gave her: 'This is our relationship'

Ameesha Patel recently opened up about her close bond with Salman Khan and shared why she believes marriage might not suit the superstar. While speaking in a candid interview with Filmymantra Media, Ameesha reflected on the different kinds of relationships she has observed in the film industry and why she feels Salman is perfect just the way he is.

The Gadar 2 star expressed that she wouldn’t want to see Salman married, calling him a kind, caring, and universally loved person. In her words, “He’s a cool dude, he’s loving and caring, and he is good to everyone.” According to Ameesha, his bachelor lifestyle suits his personality, and he doesn’t need to fit into societal expectations to prove anything.

When asked if she could ever imagine marrying Salman herself, Ameesha responded playfully, suggesting that she’d have to thoroughly assess if the actor has changed over the years. She said Salman has always been her mischievous friend, full of pranks and emotional moments. Their connection, she shared, is more sibling-like than romantic.

Ameesha went on to reveal that the Tiger 3 actor even nicknamed her “Meena Kumari” because she tends to get emotional easily around him, often due to his pranks. She also said, "This is our relationship. I cannot even view myself like that. I am just happy being a good friend to him and the whole family."

The two previously worked together in Yeh Hai Jalwa, a romantic comedy directed by David Dhawan. While the film didn’t do well at the box office, it sparked a strong friendship between them. On the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for a new action thriller alongside Sanjay Dutt and has Kick 2 in the pipeline. Ameesha, meanwhile, is yet to announce her next film.

The actress also spoke about witnessing all kinds of relationships around her, from strong, long-lasting marriages to respectful separations. She mentioned the harmonious relationship between Sanjay Dutt and his wife. She pointed out how Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan have managed to remain close friends while co-parenting their children after divorce. She made it clear that seeing these varied examples taught her not to judge how relationships work or end.

